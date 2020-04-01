Boulder coronavirus response solidifying as peak caseload approaches, business aid rolls out

Boulder officials and the area’s hospitals are solidifying plans for dealing with both a surge in local coronavirus cases over the next several weeks and the economic fallout resulting from the pandemic, including anticipated hits to city revenues.

An ongoing emergence of clarity on how the recently passed $2 trillion federal aid package will be distributed has helped local leaders orient their efforts to obtain funding. Concerns currently receiving attention from City Council include the anticipated shortfalls Boulder County’s residents, small businesses and local government agencies will face in covering rents, mortgages, payrolls and public services as a result of extraordinary public health orders mandating widespread building closures and limits on gathering.

Simultaneously, hospitals across the region are getting ready to handle Colorado’s caseload, which is expected to peak over the next month.

“We are still working under the assumption that we will need four to five times the critical care beds,” Boulder Community Health CEO Dr. Robert Vissers said. “We’ve developed a capacity plan, and model or contingency plan that allows us to increase our critical care beds and ventilated patients to that four-to-five-fold number. Those will be the patients that we really need to take care of that nobody else can. … If we can move patients out more quickly and keep patients from coming into the hospital, then we can manage those critical care patients at that four-to-five-fold increase.”

But even after the expected surge, public health orders and social distancing guidelines may still need to remain in place, in the absence of greater virus testing, monitoring and containment abilities.

“If we don’t have control on the back end of that, meaning we have the ability to do monitoring in Colorado, community-based testing in Colorado, and the ability to do capacity and containment in Colorado, once the (stay-at-home) orders lift, we could see a surge back in our community again,” Boulder County Public Health Director Jeff Zayach said.

The duration of the public health orders relegating all Coloradans, and billions across the globe, to home amid the pandemic will have a drastic impact on the economic aspect of the outbreak.

While it is still unclear to both public officials and the private sector how deep the novel virus will drill global financial markets, municipal leaders are preparing initial steps to cover expected budget ramifications. The sudden removals from the local consumer base of many of the estimated 30,000 University of Colorado students as well as large portions of the approximate 60,000 non-resident workers who normally commute into Boulder will compound the local effects of virus, said Kady Doelling, executive budget officer for the city.

“Although Boulder was largely spared from the economics of the Great Recession (of 2008), we predict the current situation will be significantly different,” Doelling said, adding about 69% of the city’s non-utility revenue sources have been impacted by the virus through closures or otherwise.

A total $27.8 million, or 12%, city budget shortfall was assumed by Boulder officials analyzing the projected impacts of a two-month period of business closures followed by entrance into a recession, with a $15.5 million shortfall expected in the general fund.

The city has frozen hiring of standard, non-essential employees, which occurs for hundreds of jobs normally during this time of year. It has also begun evaluating the need for seasonal and temporary employees, reviewing capital/operating projects that can be delayed, exploring additional one-time budget reductions for 2020 and quantifying total virus-related expenses and determine a funding strategy to cover them. Additional ongoing budget or service reductions for both 2020 or 2021 could also be made.

Officials have suggested the city’s emergency reserve funds could be drawn upon, with about $6.5 million available to use for the general fund without bringing the reserve level below 15% of the fund.

The city is also working identify and address how the pandemic could exacerbate existing social inequities. As working from home becomes the new directive for many Americans, while unemployment also skyrockets to record levels, especially among food service and hospitality workers, wealth gaps may already be widening.

According to Economic Policy Institute, less than 30% of the entire workforce can work from home, and those who can tend to be white or Asian. Based on U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, the institute reported 19.7% of blacks or African-Americans can work from home and 16.2% of Latinos or Hispanics can do so, while 29.9% of whites and 37% of Asians can.

Small businesses, with employers of 50 or fewer workers, comprise 96% of Boulder’s businesses. including 78% that employ 10 or less. Those businesses can start applying for relief to keep workers and cover other expenses, it was announced Tuesday.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering Economic Disaster Injury Loans of up to $2 million in assistance for nonprofits and small business that can help overcome temporary revenue loss, with a provision that allows for $10,000 advances to be distributed within three days of a successful application. This loan advance will not have to be repaid, and accepting it does not require the applicant to take on a larger loan, according to city officials.

Also, the administration announced applications can start for loans of up to $10 million made available through the $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program started as part of the federal relief package. Loans through the program will have interest rates of 0.5%, maturities of two years, deferments of first payments for six months, and no need for collateral or personal guarantees. The new loan program will be available retroactive from Feb. 15, so employers can rehire their recently laid-off employees through June 30.

“The devastating impact of coronavirus has tested the will of millions of small businesses throughout Colorado and the nation, but help is on the way,” Dan Nordberg, head of the Small Business Administration’s regional Denver office, stated in a news release. “By joining forces, and leveraging the power of private industry, the Paycheck Protection Program will provide businesses with the capital and certainty they need to retain their employees and continue serving our communities.”