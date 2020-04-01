Boulder County commissioners seek strict guidelines for new geologic hazard mapping

To better inform property owners about where construction can be safely located to avoid natural disasters, Boulder County Community Planning and Permitting presented the county commissioners with a significant update of the comprehensive plan’s geologic hazard mapping on Tuesday.

While the power to adopt any of the proposed amendments lies with the planning commission, the county commissioners recommended that the code reflect a need to prohibit construction in areas with identified geologic hazards.

“I just want to make sure that what we’ve learned from the 2013 flood is included in terms of how we communicate and share knowledge of geologic hazards so that people can be more proactive in protecting themselves and making decisions on land use,” Commissioner Elise Jones told county staff via video chat.

While the change proposed is simply updating the 36-year-old map and its terminology using high resolution digitized mapping, improved information related to landslide and rockfall susceptibility, and delineating the steeply dipping heaving bedrock zone within the county, the proposed amendments also clarify when the county can block projects in a high-risk area and how property owners can refute a designation.

“The floodplain regulations are going to be more strict and more precise,” senior county planner Abby Shannon said. “By adopting these policies the county has greater tools to say no it won’t work in this spot.”

As written, the proposed statute reads: “The county strongly discourages development in Geologic Hazard areas and only allows development in these areas when adequate mitigation can be demonstrated.”

Commissioner Matt Jones, however, suggested the language be even more restrictive.

“We don’t want development in these areas,” he said. “The 2013 flood made it very visual for all of us that some decisions in the past created a lot of problems, so that threshold (for mitigation) should be very high.”

For property owners who disagree with a certain designation, the new policy also creates a guidebook for what kind of review is necessary to overrule the county’s initial decision.

For example, owners of properties found to be at risk of a landslide must provide geotechnic and geologic hazard study completed by a qualified professional geologist but would not require a subsistence test.

While the changes, if adopted, will only apply to new construction and will be superseded by floodplain mapping through Federal Emergency Management Agency, the additional information will provide property owners with another tool for mitigating risk — both in terms of property damage and potential property values.

The next planning commission meeting is scheduled for April 15, though an agenda has yet to be confirmed.