Boulder County Farmers Market to distribute produce to food insecure, launch virtual market

Editor’s note: The article has been updated to reflect the full name of the public relations firm that shared the information.

The Boulder County Farmers Market announced Tuesday that it is taking steps to connect farmers and customers after postponing Longmont and Boulder markets, in an effort to curb the new coronavirus spread, and that produce will be distributed to the food insecure on Saturday.

BCFM will give 1,000 bags of fruit and vegetables to people who receive WIC, SNAP and Fruit and Veg Boulder benefits. The bags, valued at $20, will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Boulder County Fairgrounds. Those interested in receiving produce must fill out an order form by 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Tuesday news release from ROOT Marketing & PR. The form can be found at https://tinyurl.com/bcfm-benefit.

The Longmont and Boulder farmers markets, initially slated to open in April, were postponed to May, due to the spread of the new coronavirus. To keep people connected with locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables, BCFM announced that it will debut a virtual market with online ordering scheduled to be fully available to the public starting the week of April 19, with curbside pickup at the Boulder County Fairgrounds in Longmont on Saturdays starting April 25, according to the release. People can check BCFM’s website at bcfm.org to see if ordering is available the week prior. Curbside service at the BCFM’s other locations, including Boulder, Union Station in Denver and Lafayette will be available in the following weeks, the release said.

Those looking for fresh produce grown by local farmers can also utilize BCFM’s Find Your Farmer list, which includes 30 operations. The list is continuously updated and only includes farms that are ready to sell produce currently, through farm stands, retail stores, and online ordering, as well as those who still have Community Supported Agriculture shares available, the release said.

The BCFM will continue to publish updates on the markets’ opening dates. For more information, people can visit the BCFM website.