Boulder’s Caffe Sole holding fundraiser to deliver breakfast burritos to Sister Carmen Community Center in Lafayette

A Boulder restaurant is keeping its doors open and asking members of the community to help raise money to give back to Sister Carmen Community Center while the organization works to provide food and services during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Caffe Sole, a longtime Boulder restaurant, is holding a fundraiser to be able to purchase, prepare and deliver fresh breakfast burritos to Sister Carmen in Lafayette three to four times a week.

Sister Carmen, a nonprofit family resource center that serves residents in East Boulder County, is providing people with prepared boxes of food while COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, keeps businesses, organizations, schools and churches closed.

“The cafe is pretty slow right now and we have a great kitchen staff,” owner and Louisville resident Suter Du Bose said. “This gives us an opportunity to use our assets along with people’s aspirations to help deliver food to Sister Carmen.”

Du Bose has lived in Boulder County for about 45 years and said the community is very giving.

The fundraiser began March 24, and within the first few days was able to raise enough to make 224 meals.

Du Bose said the goal is to be able to provide 1,000 burritos a week. Each burrito is equivalent to about $7, Du Bose said.

Sister Carmen Executive Director Suzanne Crawford said she appreciates the effort.

“I love the idea that they’re keeping some of their staff employed while doing this wonderful service of providing fresh meals for people that need it,” Crawford said.

She said she was surprised and delighted when the idea was pitched to her.

“Everytime I think about it, I smile,” Crawford said.

The burritos are being handed out with the prepackaged meal boxes.

Du Bose said he hopes to continue providing food to nonprofits after the pandemic is over and the stay-at-home order is lifted.

“As long as our cafe is doing what its doing, we’re going to try and have a food drive platform,” Du Bose said. “We’re very passionate about your community and being helpful when we can.”

If the fundraiser continues to be successful, Du Bose said he hopes to grow the effort to serve multiple organizations.

To learn more or to donate, email suter@caffesole.com or call 303-499-2985. Checks can be mailed to the cafe at 637 S. South Broadway, Boulder, 80305.