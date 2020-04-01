Broomfield residents air fear, grief over coronavirus during telephone town hall

Impacts of the novel coronavirus pandemic continue to be felt among Broomfield residents, who on Thursday during the city’s weekly telephone town hall aired their concerns about, among other things, personal protective equipment and grief over lost loved ones.

One caller at Thursday night’s town hall, which attracted more than 2,100 listeners, said she lost a family member to the virus the week before and pleaded with residents to stay inside. She said she is grateful no one else in her family is sick, but they are self-quarantining.

“This is a serious matter and I hope everyone takes it that way,” a woman who identified herself as Lisa said. “It affects the old and the young, the rich and the poor, the males, the females —anybody out there. I beg everybody, please stay indoors, disinfect and avoid social gatherings.”

She also asked Broomfield to consider posting a list of places that are hiring since her adult children are healthy, need to work and are willing to stock shelves or make deliveries.

Broomfield Director of Public Health Jason Vahling said the goal of self isolating and staying at home is to decrease the daily number of cases and instances of hospitalization in Colorado. When there are fewer cases at a time, it ensures hospitals have staff and equipment necessary to treat the sickest people, he said.

“This time last week (Broomfield) had zero cases,” he said Thursday. “Our public health team is investigating 10 cases of COVID-19, which is a drastic increase in just one week.”

Ten cases may seem like it’s a low number, he said, but residents should operate under the assumption that COVID-19 is widespread in Broomfield and the Denver-metro area. As of Monday, Broomfield was investigating 18 cases of COVID-19 and reported its first death linked to COVID-19, the the disease caused by the new coronavirus. There were 2,627 cases and 51 deaths statewide as of Tuesday afternoon.

Testing continues to be a concern, but the state is expected to get more kits in the coming days, Vahling said Thursday. He encouraged people who are showing symptoms of COVID-19 — fever, cough and shortness of breath — to self isolate and stay home. There is no reason to go to a hospital unless it is for emergency care for issues such as severe respiratory distress or difficulty breathing, he said.

“Thank you all for the sacrifices you’re making to protect public health,” Vahling said. “We’re all in this together.”

During Thursday’s call, Vahling, Deb Federspiel, assistant director of Broomfield Public Health, and staff members from the City and County Manager’s Office answered questions from residents that ranged from direction on filing for unemployment to monitoring private businesses.

One resident wanted to ensure grocery stores were making hand sanitizer wipes available, keeping shoppers 6 feet apart and enforcing specific hours stores designated for older residents.

Broomfield will continue to send environmental health inspectors to grocery stores and restaurants to educate employees and ensure the businesses are following proper techniques to protect the public, Vahling said.

In response to a question about shoppers needing to wear masks, Federspiel said since the virus is spread through respiratory droplets from an infected person, it is important that an infected person wear a mask. Health officials also encourage those who are ill to stay at home.

One woman who wants to take a meal to her neighbor, who isn’t sick but recently lost his wife, asked if that was OK. Vahling told her to go ahead and make a pot of soup or chili, but consider leaving it on his porch, ringing the doorbell, waving hello and speaking to him from a 6-foot distance.

“We all want to be helping out each other during these times,” he said. “I think we all need to make sure we’re reaching out and caring for each other. I appreciate you stepping up and doing that and still being thoughtful about social distancing when we’re doing those things.”

Other residents asked if they could keep appointments to donate blood — yes as long as they aren’t sick; and whether Broomfield’s spring cleanup is still happening in April — no, but it will be rescheduled for later this summer or early fall. Deputy City and County Manager Kevin Standbridge said the new dates, when set, will be advertised in the Enterprise.

Broomfield also is allowing residents additional time to pay property taxes, extending the March 2 deadline for the first half of taxes through April 20 without interest and is waiving late fees, City and County Manager Jennifer Hoffman said. The second half payment of property taxes will be due June 15.

Broomfield health officials are concerned about scarcity of personal protective equipment and are hearing from local health care providers about shortages of masks, gowns, swabs and sanitizer, Federspiel said. Broomfield is working closely with state and local partners and has gotten access to some additional supplies through the strategic national stockpile, she said. The state did is first distribution of those supplies last week.

Broomfield public health officials distributed the protective equipment received last week to long-term care, assisted living facilities and home health providers, Federspiel said. Facilities in need of PPE can email publichealth@broomfield.org to request supplies; business or individuals also can donate unopened personal protective equipment to the city using the email.

Broomfield Police Chief Gary Creager gave an update on police operations. Patrol officers are working two weeks on and then the department is bringing on a the next team for two weeks, which gives officers and the department time to see if any symptoms arise.

The audio of the Thursday call, as well as the town hall held March 19, can be accessed at bit.ly/2yl6eW1. This week’s call will be at 7 p.m. Thursday and can be joined by calling 855-695-3744.