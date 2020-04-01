CU Boulder extends event cancellations due to coronavirus

The University of Colorado Boulder will cancel all in-person, on-campus events through May 31 in response to the spread of coronavirus.

Campus leaders in early March announced the cancellation of events through April 11, but the quickly evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic spurred an extension.

“This move is in line with university actions already being taken to help curb the spread of COVID-19, including CU Boulder’s move to remote learning for the spring semester, Maymester and much of the summer term, as well as the cancellation of CU Boulder’s own May in-person commencement ceremony,” according to a university statement posted Monday.

The cancellation order applies to university-sponsored and third-party events, though shifting to alternative online events may be an option, according to the university.

It’s difficult to tell how many events are impacted, said spokesman Josh Lindenstein, because the cancellation order applies to a broad swath of people and groups, including student club meetings, staff trainings, conferences, concerts and guest speakers.

“Many events through the end of the semester and beyond had already been canceled, postponed or shifted to virtual offerings prior to (Monday’s) announcement,” he said.

A full list of canceled and virtual campus events is available at calendar.colorado.edu.