El Comité de Longmont among those working to help immigrants during coronavirus pandemic

For immigrants and the undocumented, the economic causalities stemming from the spread of the new coronavirus are numerous, but the safety nets compared to citizens may be fewer.

Donna Lovato , executive director of El Comité de Longmont, said her staff has been making dozens of calls each day to check in on local immigrants and make sure they’re finding resources needed to help them survive in the wake of mass layoffs caused by numerous businesses shutting down to curb the spread of the virus.

El Comité is a nonprofit, which works to educate and promote social justice for local immigrants and roughly 1,600 people use its services.

Lovato said, like many Americans, a number of those 1,600 have lost their jobs and are facing uncertain times ahead. Over the course of the week ending March 21, roughly 3.3 million people across the nation filed for unemployment, according to the Denver Post. In Colorado, unemployment rates have continued to climb. Between Monday and Thursday last week, the state labor department took 61,000 new applications for unemployment, the Denver Post reported.

Last week, President Donald Trump signed a stimulus package in an effort to provide financial relief to individuals and businesses. Every person with a valid social security number is expected to get a check. Those who make $75,000 could receive $1,200.

Lovato said El Comité doesn’t ask each person they serve whether they are undocumented. However, in their daily phones calls, she said staff noted a number of people who said they can’t apply for unemployment and won’t receive stimulus package money, indicating they may be undocumented.

“What we are finding is some of our immigrant community doesn’t qualify for unemployment, because they’re undocumented,” Lovato said.

At Padres & Jóvenes Unidos in Denver, Oscar Juarez , spokesperson for the multi-issue organization which advocates for immigrants’ rights, has said the roughly 800 people they work with across the region, including Longmont, also won’t qualify.

“Being an immigrant if you’re undocumented, there’s a myth that they don’t contribute, but there are millions in taxes immigrants pay from paychecks,” Juarez said. “In times like this, when everyone is in need, the access to unemployment and stimulus packages are resources that aren’t available to the undocumented community.”

Juarez said Padres & Jóvenes Unidos is working to obtain grants and communicating with private donors in the hopes of being able to financially assist those who need help with rent and utilities. Lovato said El Comité has been connecting immigrants in need with local resources which can help them with basic needs, like the Our Center, Community Food Share and the Emergency Family Assistance Association in Boulder.

While some people are unemployed or working from home, a number of citizens and immigrants alike, are continuing to work on the front lines in grocery stores, construction and other trades deemed essential under Gov. Jared Polis’ stay-at-home order.

“Now they’re labeled as essential workers and they’re on the front lines still getting paid minimum and putting their lives and others at risk because of the environment they’re in,” Juarez said. “Hopefully corporations and the government acknowledges these community members and that they have always been essential to our economy and every day lives.”

Applying to some forms of benefits, like SNAP or Medicaid, Lovato said, also poses a risk for some immigrants who fear that seeking government assistance may result in them in violating the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ public charge rule. Those who depend on aid for more than a year may be seen as unable to be self-sufficient and therefore be ineligible to become a lawful permanent resident, according to USCIS.

Unemployment is exempt from a public charge and USCIS is encouraging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms to get tested and that “treatment or preventive services will not negatively affect” them as part of a public charge analysis.

Lovato and Juarez said locally they haven’t heard anyone in the immigrant community express new concerns about public charges. Juarez noted, however, that fear of violating the public charge rule has been a concern for many people long before the pandemic.

El Comité has also had to adjust to new challenges, Lovato said. A fundraiser for the nonprofit was planned for Friday, but had to be postponed. Lovato said the fundraiser was expected to raise about $35,000. As a result, some employees’ hours were cut. Lovato remains hopeful the fundraiser will still be able to take place sometime in the fall.

Despite the difficulties that many in the Boulder County community are facing, Lovato said it has been heart warming to see people come together at this time and volunteering to help each other out, whether it’s donating something from their pantry or offering kind words.

“I think together, we can get through this,” Lovato said.