Longmont Mayor Brian Bagley’s coronavirus comments draw fire, support

Mayor Brian Bagley’s comments during last Wednesday’s Longmont City Council emergency work session discussion of coronavirus issues has gone locally viral, drawing criticism and support.

At one point during that meeting, Bagley — who for weeks has openly objected to the effectiveness and long-term economic impacts of forced business closings and stay-at-home orders — appeared to suggest that now might be an appropriate time for people in low-health-risk categories to go ahead and risk exposure even if that might result in a trip to a hospital emergency room.

“I want somebody to come over and spit in my mouth so I can get in the hospital now,” the 47-year-old Bagley said, “because I’m not going to die” and because Longmont hospital intensive care units are not yet full.

On Monday night, Denver KMGH-TV Channel 7 broadcast a news story about and including Bagley’s comments, together with two local business owners’ criticisms of the mayor’s stance, along with Bagley’s defense.

“First of all, I was speaking with emotion and sarcasm, obviously I don’t want someone to come over and spit in my mouth,” Bagley told Denver Channel 7 reporter Adi Guajardo. “What I meant was there is room in the hospital” and that he would rather get sick, if that happens, now instead of later.

During Wednesday’s Council meeting, the mayor suggested the national, state and local long-term adverse public health impacts of upcoming weeks and possible months of extended stay-at-home and business-closing orders might be worse than the initial illnesses and deaths from the COVID-19.

“I am not advocating that money is more important than lives or health,” Bagley said during last week’s meeting.

“I’m not saying this isn’t serious,” he said. “I’m not saying that I’m going to violate” the stay-at-home orders, “or go rogue.”

Bagley said during the meeting that “I’m going to follow the current orders, but this is only going to get worse, and it’s not going to be the virus that’s going to cause it.”

He predicted that people losing their businesses and jobs because of government-ordered closings and stay-at-home directives — extended periods in which people can’t afford to pay their rents or mortgages, or to pay for groceries or medical attention — could result in starvation, or subsequent mental health problems, including suicides.

“Screw the fact that I’m mayor. Screw the fact that I’m on City Council,” Bagley said at one point in last week’s meeting.

Bagley, a lawyer, noted his background in business administration and economics and said, “We are not going to have a recession. We are not going to have a depression. We are facing the worst economic disaster in the history of the world.”

Later during the meeting, Councilwoman Joan Peck said she wanted to reassure the mayor that she, too, was concerned about the economic impacts of the business closings and stay-at-home orders.

“But none of us are doctors,” Peck said of the Council. She said she understood Bagley’s anxiety but “I feel that Council has to speak with one voice” to the community.

Bagley said he’s “not panicking.” He said he spoke not out of panic, but out of frustration.

The Monday night Channel 7 news story about Bagley’s comments last week prompted a number of Facebook postings.

In one, Longmont resident and political activist Jake Marsing wrote: “One person’s opinion doesn’t, and shouldn’t, represent the view of our city. The mayor’s opinion here isn’t just elitist, it’s destructive and dangerous.

“We all recognize the economic danger we face. I understand that anxiety. What I cannot abide by is our city being represented in a way that encourages behavior that will get our residents killed. Longmont is better than this,” Marsing said.

In another Facebook posting, Ivone Bagley, the mayor’s former wife, wrote: “The health department’s job is to look after our health. It is a huge job, nonetheless, that is it. However, as a Mayor of Longmont, Brian Bagley’s job is to protect and ensure the OVERALL well being of our entire community. The economy, whether we see it or not, is a huge part of that well being.”

City Council and city staff members may resume their discussions of the impacts of the pandemic, and the federal, state, county and city response, during Council’s regular meeting that’s to begin at 7 tonight.

Bagley said in an interview Tuesday afternoon that it’s likely for the issue to arise at the Tuesday night council meeting, if only when the city clerk reads public comments submitted in advance of the meeting.

He said he’s heard there already have been 35 to 45 comments sent from people calling for his resignation.

Bagley was unapologetic about continuing to raise questions about the timing and effectiveness of the shelter-in-place stay-at-home orders, particularly those from Gov. Jared Polis on behalf of the state.

However, “my job as mayor is to look out for the long-term health of Longmont,” Bagley said. He said that’s why he’s been questioning the numbers and assumptions behind the orders.

“I want our political leaders to ask the question: What are the health consequences of shutting down our economy?” Bagley said. He said no one else appears to be asking those questions, but “I’m getting hammered for it.”