GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Longmont’s Flagstaff Academy middle…

NewsBoulder Area news

Longmont’s Flagstaff Academy middle school principal named ‘Charter School Leader of the Year’

By | boundsa@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Katie Gustafson, the middle school principal at Longmont’s Flagstaff Academy, was named the 2020 “Charter School Leader of the Year” by the Colorado League of Charter Schools.

The recognition is part of the league’s annual Hall of Fame awards. Gustafson is a teacher and principal at Flagstaff.

In 2019, Flagstaff Academy was the first charter school in the state to receive the Colorado Association of Middle Level Education’s  Colorado Trailblazer School to Watch award. That year it also earned the National School to Watch designation from the National Forum to Accelerate Middle Grades Reform.

Amy Bounds | Reporter

Amy Bounds covers K-12 education for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Organic Colorado CBD Tinctures

    Canna World Market takes the guesswork out of buying CBD. Enjoy unmatched customer experience from a caring and informed CBD...
  2. Niwot Vet Is Open

    Niwot Veterinary Clinic is following best practices during the Coronavirus crisis to protect you and your pet. We are minimizing...
  3. Fred Smith, Realtor

    Fred Smith knows real estate—especially the neighborhoods of southeast Denver, where he has lived for over 50 years. “I always...
  4. Time To Fill Your Fridge

    It’s time to fill your fridge and stay home! Your Butcher, Frank is open, with all the great meats and...
  5. Kerwin Plumbing & Heating Are The Experts

    Kerwin Plumbing & Heating are the experts to call for home and commercial plumbing. The technicians are licensed, bonded and...