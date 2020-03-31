GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Mostly sunny skies with a high of 64 today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 60s today, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 64 and an overnight low of 38.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 67 and an overnight low of 36, with a 20% chance of showers.

Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 41 and an overnight low of 24, with a 70% chance of rain and snow.

Friday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 41 and an overnight low of 29, with a 20% chance of showers.

Five-day forecastCheck out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area hereNational Weather ServiceSee what the National Weather service is predicting here24-Hour satelliteWatch NOAA’s 24-hour satellite image hereReal-time conditionsSee what Boulder’s weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here

