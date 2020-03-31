GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

News
Boulder Area news

Western Disposal offers guidance for trash pickup to prevent coronavirus spread

Geraldo De La Cruz, of Western Disposal, collects trash on his route on the Hill in Boulder in 2017.
By | slounsberry@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder-based Western Disposal has offered trash pickup guidance to its customers meant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The business asks that medical masks, protective gloves and other personal protective equipment not be recycled. Residential customers can safely dispose of such materials in the trash.

Do not put disinfecting wipes in compost, because the chemicals destroy the good bacteria required for successful composting.

Do not bag recyclables, because bags can accumulate residual liquids that can carry viruses and bacteria, Western said.

Contaminated tissues and paper towels should be put directly in the trash, and it is important to properly dispose of tissue and paper towels used by quarantined individuals, Western said.

Trash should be bagged and tied, to protect workers from handling infectious trash and allowing for potential inadvertent transmission.

Recyclables should be emptied and rinsed, to prevent residual liquids that can carry viruses and bacteria.

Social distancing guidelines, remaining at least 6 feet from Western’s workforce, should be observed.

Sam Lounsberry | Reporter

Sam Lounsberry covers Longmont and the Carbon Valley.
