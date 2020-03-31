Wicked Gravity: Mixed messages

The COVID-19 pandemic is a first for everyone alive right now. We’re learning as we go and asking questions like: How do we stay healthy? How do we stay sane? How do we do our part for society?

Since everyone is new to this, the answers aren’t always clear (never mind Trump’s egregious and misleading commentary). We’re hearing mixed messages from everywhere: news media, governments, online articles, social media and friends.

Right now the critical message for everyone is to stay healthy and keep others healthy through isolation, social distancing, and staying safe, i.e., avoiding trauma and injuries that require a hospital visit.

We obviously need to bend the rules for essentials such as groceries, medicine, banking, gas and exercise (assuming we’re at least six feet apart). But for many climbers, the exercise piece has been tricky.

As soon as schools and businesses — including climbing gyms — started shutting down, hordes of climbers had time on their hands and rocks on their minds. Naturally, they took to the road to maximize their “extended spring break.”

As the pandemic escalated, this was clearly the wrong course of action. Not only was traveling risky in terms of viral transmission, spring climbing destinations such as Bishop, California, Moab, Utah and Fayetteville, West Virginia were overwhelmed with out-of-towners. Popular crags, campgrounds and small-town grocery stores were packed, eliminating any semblance of social distancing.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 continued to spread exponentially, leading to nationwide quarantines. Towns like Moab banned short-term rentals as well as camping for non-residents. Van-dwelling climbers were ordered home.

We were told these severe restrictions would only last two weeks, but anyone paying attention would have doubted this shaky timeline from the get-go.

Now, with no realistic end in sight, motivated climbers are building training walls at home. Instagram is flooded with videos of climbers on fingerboards and homemade walls. The #stayathome message has been ramped up.

On March 25 Colorado governor, Jared Polis, issued a statewide Ssay-at-home order to last through April 11. The order says:

Coloradans must stay at home unless for necessary businesses

Critical businesses are exempt from this Executive Order

Critical businesses must comply with social distancing requirements

Simultaneously, we’re told to get outside for exercise. Two days into his stay-at-home order, Polis tweeted a set of guidelines titled: Enjoying Colorado’s OutdoorsDuring the COVID-19 Pandemic. Here are his recommendations:

Enjoy the outdoors regionally and around your neighborhood

Go walking, hiking, nordic skiing, snowshoeing, biking or running in your area while staying six feet from others

Visit Colorado State Parks in your area while staying six feet from others and following CDC guidelines

The contradictory messages we’re hearing — “stay at home” but “get outside” —are conflating what’s actually appropriate behavior right now. Climbers are left wondering: Is it okay to climb outdoors locally?

For privileged climbers like most of us on the Front Range, who have the resources to consider how we exercise during this pandemic (or anytime, for that matter), this is a big issue right now, with strong opinions on either side.

Climbers have been shaming others on social media for climbing outdoors. Yet the shamers are often the ones who made trips to the hardware store and utilized saws and power tools to build their home walls (a far greater risk for viral transmission and hospital visits than the risk savvy outdoor climbers typically take).

As for official recommendations, both the American Alpine Club and Access Fund, our nation’s two largest climbing organizations, advise strongly against traveling to climb, but not necessarily to stop climbing outdoors altogether. Closer to home, however, the Boulder Climbing Community advocates against climbing outdoors on the Front Range at this time.

I submitted this article Monday morning. By the time you read this, the world may have already changed dramatically, along with the “rules” we’re expected to follow.

All I know for sure is that before this pandemic, our sport tended to foment mutual respect when were actually out climbing together. Now, of all times, is when we should harness that respect and be kind to one another.

Contact Chris Weidner at cweidner8@gmail.com. Follow him on Instagram @christopherweidner and Twitter @cweidner8