Backcountry skiers concerned about safety after sudden influx of novices

Jon Ingerson is an avid backcountry skier who would love to be out there now as spring conditions ripen an abundant snowpack, but he’s resisting the lure of those slopes because he doesn’t trust the sort of people he might encounter on them these days.

He worries that too many of them are inexperienced in the ways of the backcountry and are uneducated in avalanche safety skills, thereby endangering others. His concern is based on what he saw at Golden’s Bentgate Mountaineering, where he is a manager, when there was a run on backcountry gear that began March 15. That was the first day Colorado ski areas were closed by order of Gov. Jared Polis.

“Usually this time of year, we’re slowing down a little bit,” Ingerson said of ski sales at the shop. “But that Sunday, it was wall to wall people getting equipment, getting boot-fitted. We didn’t do as much avy gear (avalanche safety equipment) as we should have.”

To Ingerson, that was a clue that things could get dangerous in the backcountry because of people who have never taken an avalanche safety class and lack proper avalanche equipment. For well-prepared backcountry skiers, that includes beacons that send out signals to help rescuers find buried skiers as well as shovels and search probes.

People were spending $2,000 or more for a set-up of skis, boots, bindings and climbing skins, but too many chose not to spend another $300-$350 for avalanche equipment.

“They’re making poor decisions in not buying the appropriate safety gear, which is indicative of their decision-making, and/or experience,” Ingerson said. “Those are the type of people that are going to ski right above you on a slope, not distance appropriately, and just treat it like a ski area. I could do everything right and still get in an avalanche. These people are just adding a whole other level to the equation that I can’t control.”

Other stores saw the same crush of customers suddenly interested in backcountry skiing.

In Breckenridge, Mountain Outfitters owner Doug Bittinger said his store was “inundated” by people wanting to rent equipment on the very day the executive order closing ski areas was announced. In Dillon, Wilderness Sports owner JT Greene said rental business at his store “exploded.”

That was the weekend of March 14-15. Polis had closed the state’s ski areas for a week, an order later extended into April. Uphill skiing wasn’t yet prohibited, though, which may have fueled the run on backcountry rental gear in Summit County. Since then, uphill skiing has been banned by Summit County resorts and at most other Colorado ski areas, so people wanting to earn their turns pretty much have to do it in the backcountry.

In Breckenridge, so many people swarmed Mountain Outfitters on March 14, the day Polis announced he was closing the ski areas, that Bittinger decided the store would need to do something the next day to limit the number of customers.

“It was crazy,” Bittinger said. “We have a small shop, 2,000 square feet, and we had tons of people in there. We were like, ‘This is just stupid. This isn’t safe.’ We made the decision, based on all the stuff that was going on in Italy, that on Sunday (the next day), we were going to close to the public, do curbside delivery, and call all of our rental gear back.”

When he got to the shop the next morning, 35 to 40 people were standing in line, wanting gear. The store is closed now, but Mountain Outfitters is selling gear through its website (no rentals), although Bittinger said sales have tapered off.

At Wilderness Sports, Greene decided “in good conscience” to stop renting backcountry gear. They still aren’t renting.

“One (part of the decision) was having that many people come through the store,” Greene said, “and two was having that many people going into the backcountry. It just didn’t feel good to us.”

Greene started selling off his demo inventory, a sale he normally conducts the first weekend of April. Concerned about the kind of people who might be eyeing the backcountry, he personally spoke to most of the customers buying backcountry gear.

“We didn’t really want to sell anything to first-timers who never had any experience, who didn’t have anybody in their family that backcountry skied,” Greene said. “We got pretty nervous about having a lot of random people new to the sport heading straight into the backcountry. We sold sixty setups, and I personally knew pretty much every person who bought a set-up.”

Wilderness is still selling gear through the store website, but like Mountain Outfitters down the road, sales have slowed.

Ski shop operators in Summit County are well aware of the concerns the mountaineering community has regarding an influx of inexperienced people in the backcountry. They also live in a county that has seen community spread of the coronavirus, while Summit County officials urge Front Range folks to stay away.

Still, the number of backcountry skiers and snowboarders remains a concern.

“We have taken a stance as a company to discourage it,” Bittinger said. “St. Anthony’s Hospital (in Frisco) is super small, there are not a lot of resources there, and we’re just trying to keep people from being injured or triggering an avalanche. There are so many more important things going on in the world right now that skiing kind of takes a back seat to all that.”

