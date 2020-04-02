Bobo’s steps up production of Healthcare Heroes bars, donates to health workers

BOULDER — Boulder-based Simply Delicious Inc., which does business as Bobo’s, pledged to donate a minimum of 20,000 “Bobo’s Bites” to health workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis.

Tuesday, the natural foods brand launched its “Healthcare Heroes Chocolate Chip Oat Bar” on its online market. For every $19.99, 3 ounce, six-bar box purchased, 20 oat bites will be donated.

“We rely on our health-care workers in a tremendous way — now more than ever,” said T.J. McIntyre, CEO at Bobo’s, in a prepared statement. “As an essential business, we are fortunate to continue making our wholesome, on-the-go snacks for consumers, but we need to take the extra effort to support our modern-day health-care heroes on the frontline during these extraordinary times. We wish all health-care workers, frontline workers and their families the best of health and express our deepest thanks for everything they are doing for our country. We are honored to be able to give back to them in a meaningful way with our products.”

With the packaging and supplies currently available, Bobo’s could potentially bake 30,000 Healthcare Heroes bars.

“We’ve already had an influx and consumers are really interested in helping to support this cause, which has been awesome,” said Mike Mackay, Bobo’s brand manager, who spearheaded the initiative.

The project began on Friday, turning around quickly. The first shipment went out Wednesday. Hospital and medical team selections are based on request, news reports and word-of-mouth. The amount of bites donated will vary case-by-case.

Among the Bobo’s bites recipient hospitals are Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center and UCHealth in Denver.

Mackay said that Bobo’s is assisting with what it knows best: healthy oat-based snacks. The 1.3 ounce bites are prepackaged and ready to eat, making them convenient for health workers who have long shifts with short breaks, Mackay said.

Bobo’s general demand has ramped up, Mackay said. All 160 of its full-time bakers are still working between the Loveland and Boulder operations while administration moved to remote work. Bobo’s added an undefined number of Colorado warehouse workers, Mackay said.

Medical teams and hospitals can be nominated for free oat bites by emailing information to hero@eatbobos.com.

