GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Kroger adds “hero bonus” to…

News
Business

Kroger adds “hero bonus” to frontline workers’ pay during coronavirus outbreak

Many workers will get a $2 premium above their standard base pay for hours worked March 29 through April 18

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The Kroger Company has announced a “Hero Bonus” for frontline workers to reward them for working during the coronavirus outbreak, including employees at its King Soopers and City Market stores in Colorado.

The Cincinnati-based Kroger supermarket chain will provide all frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates a $2 premium above their standard base pay for hours worked March 29 through April 18, according to a company news release.

Employees will receive the premium weekly to ensure they have access to additional cash.

“Our associates have displayed the true actions of a hero, working tirelessly on the frontlines to ensure everyone has access to affordable, fresh food and essentials during this national emergency,” Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO, said in the release. “The Hero Bonus is just one more way we continue to convey our thanks and gratitude not only to our existing associates but also to the more than 30,000 new hires who have joined in the past two weeks and those who will soon join the Kroger Family of Companies.”

The announcement follows a commitment by the company to provide a one-time bonus to frontline associates which will be paid on April 3.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Companies, owners of Safeway, announced a similar $2 per-hour premium for all non-union and union frontline employees on March 20.

The temporary increase was effective March 15, 2020 until at least the end of the following pay period on March 28, 2020 for approximately 230,000 Albertsons’ associates. Albertsons has extended the pay boost until April 4, Kris Staff, a spokesperson for Albertsons/Safeway, said.

 

 

Tom McGhee

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Business

  1. Contemporary Apartments With A Pool

    Make Ute Creek Apartments your new home! You’ll love the unbeatable location in a beautiful Longmont residential neighborhood with convenient...
  2. Organic Colorado CBD Tinctures

    Canna World Market takes the guesswork out of buying CBD. Enjoy unmatched customer experience from a caring and informed CBD...
  3. Niwot Vet Is Open

    Niwot Veterinary Clinic is following best practices during the Coronavirus crisis to protect you and your pet. We are minimizing...
  4. Fred Smith, Realtor

    Fred Smith knows real estate—especially the neighborhoods of southeast Denver, where he has lived for over 50 years. “I always...
  5. Time To Fill Your Fridge

    It’s time to fill your fridge and stay home! Your Butcher, Frank is open, with all the great meats and...