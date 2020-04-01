Fake social media posts, robocalls spreading lies about state’s hunting and fishing policies

Fraudulent social media posts and robocalls have been spreading falsehoods about Colorado Parks and Wildlife hunting and fishing policies, the agency said Wednesday in a news release.

The false posts were originally reported by CPW via Twitter posts on Tuesday. The news release says they increased on Wednesday, “based on today being April Fool’s Day.”

False posts have claimed hunting and fishing seasons are canceled, that valid licenses are no longer required to hunt and fish, and that park fees have been rescinded due to the coronavirus. Those claims are untrue. Last week, CPW did close all of its playgrounds, campgrounds and camping facilities in order to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, but “non-campground outdoor areas of parks, including trails, boat ramps, marinas and shorelines remain open,” the organization said on March 26.

“In a time where so many things are uncertain and changeable, Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff is working hard to ensure Coloradans maintain the ability to find comfort in the outdoors, and continue their outdoor activities to the fullest extent possible,” CPW director Dan Prenzlow said in the release. “It’s disappointing that people are taking advantage of the already heightened sense of disruption in our communities to spread false information.”

