Dog rescued after 20-foot fall into abandoned mine shaft outside of Nederland

Nederland firefighters, police and Boulder County Sheriff’s deputies worked together Tuesday night to rescue a dog that took a roughly 20-foot fall into an abandoned mine shaft.

Nederland police Town Marshal Larry Johns said he was called to investigate a 911 hang-up call around 7:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Ridge Road, about four miles outside of Nederland. Johns said a woman and man had been walking their dog, a female Australian Shepherd, when the dog spotted a deer and took off.

The woman and man followed the dog’s tracks through the snow, which led them to a bunch of boughs collapsed over an abandoned mine shaft. The dog had fallen through the branches and was stranded at the bottom.

Responding agencies helped to clear the boughs from the shaft opening. A firefighter from the Nederland Fire Protection District was lowered down to the dog and was able to retrieve her.

The rescue took about an hour and a half to complete. In the end, the uninjured canine was “reunited with her mom,” Johns said.

“I think the dog was more excited than (the owner) was,” Johns said.

Though, he added that “the owner picked up the dog and was hugging and holding her.”

Johns commended the work of volunteers and first responders who helped to rescue the pooch from peril. While this was Johns’ first time assisting in rescuing a dog from a mine shaft, he said it’s not the first time emergency responders have had to help peoples’ pets after they get loose in the wilderness.

“We do lose pets, a few a year from hikers who let their dog off their leash and they chase something and don’t ever see (the) dog again,” Johns said.

He advised hikers to make sure to keep their dogs leashed.

After the incident, Johns said the Nederland Fire Protection District will be reaching out to make contact with the agency that oversees mines in Colorado to request that the abandoned mine be filled in.