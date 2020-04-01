High of 67 with a chance of rain overnight in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 60s again today before cold and wet weather moves in overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 67 and an overnight low of 33, with a 20% chance of showers.

Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 37 and an overnight low of 22, with a 70% chance of rain and snow.

Friday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 42 and an overnight low of 26, with a 30% chance of showers.