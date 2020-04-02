GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Neguse to host telephone town hall for small…

NewsBoulder Area news

Neguse to host telephone town hall for small businesses regarding CARES Act programs

Rep. Joe Neguse speaks during his State of the District town hall at Boulder High School Thursday night. (Kelsey Hammon, Staff Writer)
By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Congressman Joe Neguse will host a small-business focused telephone town hall at 2 p.m. Thursday to answer questions on programs available through the CARES Act.

Those interested in attending the call should RSVP on Eventbrite at tinyurl.com/vn9875b to receive dial-in info.

Earlier this week, Neguse held telephone town halls with every county in the 2nd Congressional District to answer questions from constituents about the CARES Act and state and local efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Resources for small business owners are also available on Congressman Neguse’s website at neguse.house.gov/coronavirus.

Camera Staff

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Contemporary Apartments With A Pool

    Make Ute Creek Apartments your new home! You’ll love the unbeatable location in a beautiful Longmont residential neighborhood with convenient...
  2. Organic Colorado CBD Tinctures

    Canna World Market takes the guesswork out of buying CBD. Enjoy unmatched customer experience from a caring and informed CBD...
  3. Niwot Vet Is Open

    Niwot Veterinary Clinic is following best practices during the Coronavirus crisis to protect you and your pet. We are minimizing...
  4. Fred Smith, Realtor

    Fred Smith knows real estate—especially the neighborhoods of southeast Denver, where he has lived for over 50 years. “I always...
  5. Time To Fill Your Fridge

    It’s time to fill your fridge and stay home! Your Butcher, Frank is open, with all the great meats and...