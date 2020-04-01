Photos: Dept. of Veteran Affairs Halts Military Honors Funerals for Veterans Due to Coronavirus

Interment worker Ashanti Black buries the cremated remains and sets the headstone of U.S. Army Veteran William C. Sumner without the proper military honors on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver. Honor Guard units throughout the country including the Longmont American Legion Post 32 are not able to perform military honors for veteran funerals at the current time due to coronavirus concerns and a letter from the Veterans Administration sent on March 23. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
Interment workers Stan Simmons, left, Jon Martinez and Daniel Lutz prepare to remove the American flag from the casket of U.S. Air Force Veteran Donald Galloway before transporting him to his burial site on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver. Honor Guard units throughout the country including the Longmont American Legion Post 32 are not able to perform military honors for veteran funerals at the current time due to coronavirus concerns and a letter from the Veterans Administration sent on March 23. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
Fort Logan National Cemetery Director Kevin Johnson, left, watches as interment workers John Schomer, center, and Jeramy Tafoys work to dig a grave while burying the wife of a U.S. Navy Veteran on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver. Honor Guard units throughout the country including the Longmont American Legion Post 32 are not able to perform military honors for veteran funerals at the current time due to coronavirus concerns and a letter from the Veterans Administration sent on March 23. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
Interment workers Pete Garcia, Daniel Lutz and Mark Garcia work to bury U.S. Air Force Veteran Donald Galloway without military honors on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver. Honor Guard units throughout the country including the Longmont American Legion Post 32 are not able to perform military honors for veteran funerals at the current time due to coronavirus concerns and a letter from the Veterans Administration sent on March 23. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
Interment worker John Schomer cleans the headstone of U.S. Navy Veteran of Robert J. Burke after burying his wife Veronica M. Burke on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver. Honor Guard units throughout the country including the Longmont American Legion Post 32 are not able to perform military honors for veteran funerals at the current time due to coronavirus concerns and a letter from the Veterans Administration sent on March 23. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
Interment workers Pete Garcia, left, and Mark Garcia work to bury U.S. Air Force Veteran without military honors on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver. Honor Guard units throughout the country including the Longmont American Legion Post 32 are not able to perform military honors for veteran funerals at the current time due to coronavirus concerns and a letter from the Veterans Administration sent on March 23. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
Interment workers John Schomer, right, and Jeramy Tafoys work together to dig a grave while burying the wife of a U.S. Navy Veteran on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver. Honor Guard units throughout the country including the Longmont American Legion Post 32 are not able to perform military honors for veteran funerals at the current time due to coronavirus concerns and a letter from the Veterans Administration sent on March 23. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
Interment workers Kevin Donovan, left, and Ashanti Black place a headstone on the cremated remains burial site of a military veteran without military honors on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver. Honor Guard units throughout the country including the Longmont American Legion Post 32 are not able to perform military honors for veteran funerals at the current time due to coronavirus concerns and a letter from the Veterans Administration sent on March 23. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
Interment workers John Schomer, right, and Jeramy Tafoys work together to fill a grave with dirt after burying the wife of a U.S. Navy Veteran on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver. Honor Guard units throughout the country including the Longmont American Legion Post 32 are not able to perform military honors for veteran funerals at the current time due to coronavirus concerns and a letter from the Veterans Administration sent on March 23. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
Interment workers Mark Garcia, front, Stan Simmons, Pete Garcia and Daniel Lutz carry the casket of U.S. Air Force Veteran Donald Galloway to a burial site without military honors on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver. Honor Guard units throughout the country including the Longmont American Legion Post 32 are not able to perform military honors for veteran funerals at the current time due to coronavirus concerns and a letter from the Veterans Administration sent on March 23. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
Interment worker Ashanti Black, right, and Kevin Donovan work together to bury the cremated remains and set the headstone of U.S. Army Veteran William C. Sumner without the proper military honors on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver. Honor Guard units throughout the country including the Longmont American Legion Post 32 are not able to perform military honors for veteran funerals at the current time due to coronavirus concerns and a letter from the Veterans Administration sent on March 23. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
Interment worker Jeramy Tafoya straightens a headstone after burying the wife of a U.S. Navy Veteran on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver. Honor Guard units throughout the country including the Longmont American Legion Post 32 are not able to perform military honors for veteran funerals at the current time due to coronavirus concerns and a letter from the Veterans Administration sent on March 23. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)