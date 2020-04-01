Superior creates grant program for businesses impacted by coronavirus pandemic

Superior officials announced Monday that the town is offering grants to small businesses impacted by the novel coronavirus.

The town created $5,000 and $10,000 grants to help businesses offset some of the economic impacts due to the pandemic.

“Small businesses and restaurants are really struggling now and many may not survive without some financial help,” Mayor Clint Folsom said. “We value these businesses and the contributions they bring to our town and we want to help them through this rough time.”

The grant program is open to all small businesses and restaurants with a brick-and-mortar presence in town, including locally owned franchises. Awards will be determined by town staff and grants will be distributed until funding is depleted.

The budget for the program is $250,000, which will come from the general fund, Folsom said.

Application forms and the program requirements are available at bit.ly/2xChrkK.