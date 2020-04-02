GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Labor department: 61,000+ Coloradans filed for…

News
Business

Labor department: 61,000+ Coloradans filed for unemployment last week

By | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

DENVER — An additional 61,583 Colorado residents filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said Thursday morning, as the economic effects of the novel coronavirus continue to stop the state and national economies in their tracks.

The figure is a 36 percent increase from the approximately 45,000 state residents that filed from March 23 to 26, and a 146 percent increase over the approximately 25,000 new claims filed between March 9 and 13.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported just under 6.65 million Americans filed for initial unemployment benefits last week, doubling the then-record 3.31 million that filed in the week ending March 21.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Dan Mika | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Business

  1. Contemporary Apartments With A Pool

    Make Ute Creek Apartments your new home! You’ll love the unbeatable location in a beautiful Longmont residential neighborhood with convenient...
  2. Organic Colorado CBD Tinctures

    Canna World Market takes the guesswork out of buying CBD. Enjoy unmatched customer experience from a caring and informed CBD...
  3. Niwot Vet Is Open

    Niwot Veterinary Clinic is following best practices during the Coronavirus crisis to protect you and your pet. We are minimizing...
  4. Fred Smith, Realtor

    Fred Smith knows real estate—especially the neighborhoods of southeast Denver, where he has lived for over 50 years. “I always...
  5. Time To Fill Your Fridge

    It’s time to fill your fridge and stay home! Your Butcher, Frank is open, with all the great meats and...