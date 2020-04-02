Avery Brewing giving free beer to frontline workers during coronavirus outbreak

Avery Brewing Company announced Wednesday it will be giving 4,000 cases of free beer to frontline workers in Boulder County to thank them for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Boulder brewery will provide cases of its gold lager beer, Stampede, from the Avery taproom at 4910 Nautilus Court while supplies last.

“We do one thing and we do one thing really well. That’s making beer,” said Adam Avery, CEO and co-founder of Avery Brewing Company. “We’re just trying to do our part.”

Avery, who came up with the idea, said giving beer to frontline workers is the best way the brewery can give back by showing appreciation and helping workers to release stress.

Frontline workers eligible include healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters, emergency medical services, delivery drivers, grocery store workers and other food service workers.

“They’re all frontline,” Avery said. “Safety is one measure but everybody’s got to eat. Grocery workers, food service workers are providing for the public and for healthcare workers as well.”

Jay Elowsky, owner of the Boulder restaurant Pasta Jay’s on Pearl Street, said efforts like Avery’s to support workers helps build community in Boulder. Elowsky said even facing financial insecurity, local businesses “feel the love and compassion” in the city.

“The help and support that has been shown by every aspect of the business community is awesome and overwhelming,” Elowsky said. “It makes me emotional to have such great support.”

In response to the pandemic, Pasta Jay’s has begun delivering and donating food to caregivers at Boulder Community Health’s Foothills Hospital weekly.

“The Boulder community knows how to support their own,” Elowsky said.

Avery was inspired to do this giveaway by other Boulder companies and restaurants like Pasta Jay’s providing free services for hospital workers.

Joe Osborne, marketing manager of Avery Brewing Co., said the community’s eagerness to help out is a silver lining to the pandemic.

“Everyone is looking for ways to help each other,” Osborne said. “We thought one thing that a lot of people could use is just a break or at least some respite at the end of their day.”

The beer being provided, Stampede, was developed by the brewery with the University of Colorado Boulder. It features a photo of CU mascot Ralphie on the side of the can. Avery said this history was a large part of choosing the beer so that the workers can feel a sense of community solidarity.

“It couldn’t be any more Boulder than Stampede,” Avery said.

Avery Brewing Co. has not escaped the COVID-19 pandemic unscathed. In response to the virus, the brewery closed its restaurant and taproom on March 13, days before Colorado Gov. Jared Polis ordered a statewide closure of all in-person dining.

Avery said the company is taking a significant financial hit like most in the service industry. Despite this, he said he wants to give back as much as he can.

“I wish we could do more but I feel really good about what we’re going to be giving,” Avery said. “I hope somebody sees this and pays it forward and we continue to give for the collective good.”

To collect a free case of Stampede as a Boulder County frontline worker, place an order on Avery’s website at averybrewing.com/stampede-giveaway.