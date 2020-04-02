GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder County coroner identifies man who died on railroad tracks in Longmont

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died at a railroad crossing Sunday night in Longmont as Kim Oyler of Longmont.

The body of Oyler, 59, was discovered Monday after he was struck by a train near 17th Avenue and Main Street, according to a release.

Several witnesses to the incident notified Longmont police. Oyler’s death is not considered suspicious at this time and is believed to be a suicide, according to Longmont police Sgt. Matt Cage.

The railroad crossing was shut down until early Monday morning as police investigated the scene. The train was subsequently stuck on the tracks while they worked.

The coroner has completed an autopsy and a cause and manner of death are pending further investigation.

