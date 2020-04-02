Boulder County positive tests for coronavirus now at 138

The toll registered by the new coronavirus continued to climb in Boulder County on Thursday, with the total number of confirmed cases jumping to 138.

That figure is up from the 123 reported one day earlier. The published data lags behind the true number of those infected with the virus during the ongoing pandemic, due both to the lack of access to testing and the lag time in the return of test results.

Statewide, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, there have now been 97 deaths in Colorado, with 3,728 cases and 710 people hospitalized across 51 of its 64 counties. That data was current through 4 p.m. Wednesday.

There are now 21 outbreaks in residential and non-hospital care facilities, including at least four in Boulder County.

Boulder County Public Health also reported Thursday that 68 people in the county have recovered from the new coronavirus and 33 have been hospitalized to date.

Boulder County did not have its first confirmed positive test for COVID-19 until March 14. That was a person in their 20s who had traveled to California and been in contact at an event with two other people there who had also subsequently tested positive.

Those who have tested positive in the county now range from one child in the 0-to-9 age range, to people in their 80s, according to department spokeswoman Chana Goussetis.

“The average age of Boulder County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 has increased slightly to 49 years old; the greatest number of positive test results to date have been among residents aged 20-29, followed by those aged 60-69,” Goussetis wrote in an email “It’s important to note that this may be a reflection of access to testing rather than disease prevalence.”

Eleven of those who have been hospitalized in Boulder County are under 60 years of age.

“Staff are currently conducting disease investigations for 29 individuals,” Goussetis added.

Two deaths have been reported in Boulder County. Neighboring Broomfield County has also seen two fatalities, while Weld County has reported 16, tied with El Paso County for highest in the state..

The latest county numbers were released the same day that the global case total surged past one million people, with the U.S. total over a quarter of a million with more than 5,600 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.