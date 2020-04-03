Democratic, GOP candidates advance to primary election ballots from Boulder County assemblies

Voters living in two eastern Boulder County-based state legislative districts who cast ballots in the June 30 Democratic Party primary election will now have two fewer contests to settle in that election.

Boulder County Democrats participating in last Saturday’s assemblies for Colorado Senate District 17 and Colorado House District 12 settled intraparty rivalries for those two seats, according to results county Democratic Party officers announced this week.

Meanwhile, a pair of Republicans emerged at Saturday’s Boulder County GOP Assembly to be their party’s candidates for the Legislature’s House District 11 and House District 12 seats, according to Boulder County Republicans.

Democratic Assembly delegates named Sonya Jaquez Lewis to be their sole nominee for the Senate District 17 seat, and her name will be the only one on the primary election ballots sent to Democratic and unaffiliated voters. A second seeker of that nomination, John Kelly, failed to collect enough SD17 delegates’ votes to advance to the June primary.

Senate District 17 represents Louisville, Lafayette, the Boulder County portions of Longmont and Erie and unincorporated Boulder County areas between those communities.

Tracey Bernett won a three-way contest for delegates’ votes in Saturday’s House District 12 Democratic Party Assembly. Cynthia Martinez and Jeff Au Green failed to get enough delegates’ support to qualify for the June Democratic primary election ballot.

House District 12 represents Louisville, Lafayette and part of Longmont as well as parts of unincorporated eastern Boulder County.

A candidate had to get at least 30% of a legislative district delegates’ votes in last Saturday’s assembly in order to advance from the assembly to the June primary election ballot.

Boulder County Democrats reported that Jaquez Lewis got 78% of the Senate District 17 Democratic Assembly delegates’ votes, and Kelly, only 22%.

Bernett got about 77% of the House District 12 Democratic Assembly votes, Martinez, 18%, and Au Green, 4%.

Prior to Saturday’s Boulder County Republican Assembly, there were no announced GOP candidates for several Boulder County-based state legislative seats.

On Saturday, though, Mark Milliman agreed to be the party’s candidate for the House District 11 seat, and Eric Davila stepped up to be the GOP candidate for the House District 12 seat. Both will now be listed on the June Republican primary election ballots sent to GOP and unaffiliated voters living in HD 11 or HD 12.

Barring any changes, Republican Milliman will face Longmont Democrat Karen McCormick in November’s general election for House District 11, a district that includes parts of Longmont as well as Niwot, Lyons and Allenspark as it stretches across northern Boulder County.

Milliman, an electrical engineer who lives in the Lake Valley area west of Niwot, said in a Thursday afternoon interview that he’s running because, “I thought it was my time to give something back and really step up and serve my state.”

He said the current Legislature “has been neglecting the needs of most Coloradans.”

Republican Davila will face Longmont Democrat Bernett in the general election contest for House District 12.

Davila could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday about his candidacy.

Boulder County Republicans have yet to put up candidates in this year’s elections for two Boulder County commissioners’ seats or for the Colorado Legislature’s Senate District 17, Senate District 18 and House District 10 seats.

However, GOP vacancy committees have until April 27 to bring forth candidates for any of those seats.

Saturday’s Boulder County Senate District 18 Democratic Assembly delegates ratified the candidacy of incumbent Sen. Steve Fenberg — a Boulder Democrat seeking reelection to the seat that represents Boulder and central and western Boulder County — and advanced his name to the primary election ballot.

Also advancing to the June primary ballot from Saturday’s House District 10 Democratic Assembly was incumbent State Rep. Edie Hooton, a Boulder Democrat seeking reelection to the House District 10 seat that represents part of Boulder as well as the Valmont and Gunbarrel areas.

People voting in June’s Democratic primary will have at least one Boulder County contest to resolve. Two candidates for the District 2 county commissioner’s seat, Longmont Democrats Jonathan Singer and Marta Loachamin, have both qualified for the primary ballot. Loachamin bypassed the assembly but submitted enough petition signatures to gain a primary ballot spot. Singer also submitted sufficient petition signers but went through the assembly as well.