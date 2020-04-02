GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

High of 31 with up to 2 inches of snow today in Boulder

Boulder could see up to 2 inches of snow today, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 31 and an overnight low of 19, with a 70% chance of freezing drizzle and 1 to 2 inches of snow.

Friday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 43 and an overnight low of 26, with a 20% chance of showers.

Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 57 and an overnight low of 34.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 57 and an overnight low of 34.

Five-day forecastCheck out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area hereNational Weather ServiceSee what the National Weather service is predicting here24-Hour satelliteWatch NOAA’s 24-hour satellite image hereReal-time conditionsSee what Boulder’s weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here

