High of 31 with up to 2 inches of snow today in Boulder

Boulder could see up to 2 inches of snow today, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 31 and an overnight low of 19, with a 70% chance of freezing drizzle and 1 to 2 inches of snow.
Friday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 43 and an overnight low of 26, with a 20% chance of showers.
Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 57 and an overnight low of 34.
Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 57 and an overnight low of 34.
