Loans for small business affected by coronavirus made available through the CARES Act

As a part of the newest federal stimulus package, the CARES Act, a new lending program is available to small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Separate from the loans made available from the Small Business Association, the CARES Act makes $350 billion available through the Payroll Protection Program at local lenders. Many of the loans may be forgivable.

The loans offered are up to $10 million or 2.5 times a business’ average monthly payroll cost, whichever is less. To be qualified for forgiveness, the money must be spent on payroll costs, utilities, mortgages or rent in the eight weeks following the date of the loan. It is anticipated that not more than 25% of the forgiven amount may be for nonpayroll costs.

Charitable nonprofits, veterans organizations, tribal concerns, sole proprietorships, self-employed individuals and independent contractors with 500 or fewer employees or no greater than the number of employees set by the Small Business Association as the size standard for certain industries all qualify.

All loans under this program offer interest rates of 0.5%, maturity of two years, and the first payment is deferred for six months.

Business owners can apply for this loan through a local financial institution, like a bank or credit union. A list of lenders that are approved to offer these loans can be found online at tinyurl.com/cares-banks.

A sample application can be found at tinyurl.com/sample-app. A top-line overview of the program from the U.S. Treasury is available at tinyurl.com/loan-overview. A more detailed fact sheet about the program can be found by going to tinyurl.com/loan-facts.

Applications begin Friday. Expect local lenders to be inundated with calls as a result of this program coming online. It’s recommended to schedule a consulting session with the Small Business Development Centers.