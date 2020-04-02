Longmont Hobby Lobby closes after order from attorney general

After Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser directed the company to comply with the state’s stay-at-home order issued during the coronavirus outbreak, Hobby Lobby’s Longmont location has closed.

A Times-Call reporter called the location and was told it was not open, though the person who answered the phone declined to comment or be identified.

Hobby Lobby’s Longmont location had previously been open despite state government confirming that it was not among businesses that were exempt from a stay at home order issued March 25, such as grocery, hardware and liquor stores.

This is a developing story.