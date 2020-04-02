Louisville Council suspends rate increase for stormwater, wastewater during coronavirus pandemic

Louisville City Council on Tuesday approved postponing increased stormwater and wastewater rates because of the novel coronavirus.

The measure was approved 6-1 with Councilmember Jeff Lipton opposing.

Council on March 3 approved utility rates for the 2020 calendar year with a 3.5% increase for watewaster and 14% increase for stormwater, but did not adjust the rate for water. Rates will increase every year through 2025 but with the 2020 increase postponed, the rates will be slightly higher than originally planned each year, according to a staff report.

“Given the economic uncertainty the customers will be facing, I think the timing of having a rate increase in their April bill will send a terrible message,” said Mayor Ashley Stolzmann, who made the motion to postpone the increases.

Using a “smoothing” scenario, the elimination of the 2020 rate increases will have limited impact in the near term, according to the staff report.

Public Works Director Kurt Kowart said residents could see a little more than a $1 difference on their bill, starting in 2021. That increase would have began this year if the motion was denied by Council.

Councilmember Caleb Dickinson said he didn’t believe the rate increase would have a large impact, and both he and Lipton said it was more of a “feel good” opportunity for the city.

“This is, on average, about a $1 a month,” Dickinson said. “We just passed something that says there’s no late fees on your utilities and if you can’t afford them, don’t pay them … I just don’t think we’re saving anyone any real money here. It’s just an image issue.”

Councilmember Kyle Brown said the measure was more than one of image.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of people that are hurting that may not even know they’re hurting yet,” Brown said. “It’s not just about an image thing, it’s about doing the right thing by our citizens.”

Lipton said delaying the increase won’t provide much economic relief. “It’s not really helping people that need help,” he said, adding he would rather see the city allocate money to Sister Carmen Community Center, which provides utility bill assistance to residents throughout Boulder County.

Councilmember Chris Leh said the rate increase would not only impact residents, but business owners, too.

“They’re already feeling the pinch,” Leh said. “It has a broader effect. We all know (the coronavirus outbreak) has put a great deal of stress on a lot of people. We would do well not to quickly dismiss small things right now.”