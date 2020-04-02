GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

News
Boulder Area news

Louisville officials announce changes to trash services during coronavirus pandemic

Trash hauler Republic Services has changed its operations in Louisville to take precautions during the coronavirus pandemic, the city announced this week.

Republic Services will continue daily collections for all customers but put the following precautions in place to protect staff:

  • Material outside of carts (trash, recycle and compost) will not be collected to minimize any exposure to drivers.
  • Bulk collections are suspended.
  • Yard waste collection outside of the cart is suspended, materials within carts will still be collected.
  • Recycle/compost collection will continue as normal.

The Boulder County Recycling Center is continuing operations, and A-1 Organics is still processing compostables.

The Center for Hard-to-Recycle Materials remains closed to residential customers until further notice. Commercial customers can continue a pick-up or drop-off.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2R8nNPQ.

Kristina Pritchett

