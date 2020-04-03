Mountain lion spotted in backyard tree in Boulder Thursday

Boulder residents Jenny Doyle and her husband, Bruce Borowsky, were walking their dog Thursday afternoon in the 1500 block of Grove Street when they saw a Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer looking up into a tree.

Doyle assumed the man was looking for a raccoon, but then she looked up and found herself about the length of a house from a mountain lion lounging in the branches. Uninterested in the spectators, the puma appeared to be taking a snooze, letting its paws casually dangle.

“It was really just quite majestic and beautiful,” Doyle said. “I just watched the wildlife worker and let the lion have its peace.”

Jason Clay said the mountain lion was reported to CPW that morning. A wildlife officer responded to the scene. Because the cat was not exhibiting any abnormal behavior, like aggression, officials decided to let it come down from the tree on its own and return to the wild — after its cat nap.

Clay said officials think the adult puma may have ended up in the city while pursuing a raccoon or skunk. He was not sure if the cat was male or female. During late winter to early spring, it is common time to see mountain lions, Clay said. That’s because deer and other forms of prey tend to be in lower elevations during that time frame.

Doyle said she and her husband have walked Grove Street many times and have never seen a mountain lion there. After the sighting, she went to her nearby home and told her 22-year-old son Noah Toth. They returned to the area to watch the cat some more.

Last year between April 1 and Dec. 31, there were 34 reported mountain lion sightings in Boulder County.

Since Gov. Jared Polis issued a stay-at-home order last week, in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, there have been fewer cars on the roads and only a handful of people walking the Pearl Street Mall. Clay doesn’t think that the unprecedented quiet influenced the mountain lion to venture into urban territory.

“Wildlife is slow to adapt to human change,” Clay said.

However, Clay noted that mountain lions are “opportunistic hunters” and if they have a chance to get resources in an area that sees decreased human activity, they may seize the moment.

If a mountain lion is spotted, don’t run, Clay said. Rather, he advised people to “haze” the puma by making loud noise, such as honking their car horn. Boulder County residents should also keep a close eye on their pets. If residents leave their pet out at night, they should make sure the pet is in a kennel. Mountain lions are most active at dawn and dusk, so people should be aware of this if they let their pet outside, Clay said.