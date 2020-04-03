GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Outdoor Retailer cancels Summer Market trade show

DENVER — The outdoor industry’s largest summer trade show and exhibition is the latest coronavirus casualty.

Outdoor Retailer announced Thursday afternoon the cancellation of Summer Market 2020, set to begin June 23 in Denver.

Outdoor Retailer said that Summer Market 2020 will not be rescheduled.

“While we did investigate potential alternative dates for the show, due to logistical issues, as well as clear feedback from retailers, reps and brands, we were forced to cancel and not postpone Outdoor Retailer Summer Market 2020,”  OR show director Marisa Nicholson said in a news release. “Despite cancelling our in-person summer show, we are committed to keeping us all connected because it’s with the help of each other that we move forward. As the largest network of outdoor businesses, we are doing everything we can to leverage that for the health of our industry.”

OR plans to move ahead as scheduled with the group’s winter trade show in January 2021.

Bizwest Staff

