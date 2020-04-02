Tattoo artist, shop owner explores skinless mediums during coronavirus shutdown

You may have seen the intricate and eye-catching work of Morgan Alynn on the thigh, arm or clavicle of a passerby. Perhaps you are one of her 12,500 followers on Instagram. The Longmont-based tattoo artist started her craft when she was just a teen and has since built up a clientele with people looking to grace their bodies with her distinct artistry.

From a winged siren resting in the delicate sliver of a moon to ethereal goddesses draped in jewels and vines, her repertoire remains one that is every bit as complex as it is whimsical. Depictions of wood nymphs, detailed moths and majestic wolves flow onto the flesh of customers. A sought-after tattooer, who normally is booked solid for months, she has had to temporarily close her business in the wake of coronavirus and trade human canvases for the paper kind.

The Cactus Coven, her mystical upper-level shop sandwiched between storefronts on Longmont’s Main Street, has been the site of jewelry pop-ups and broom-making workshops. The collective, featuring the diverse work of female artisans, was a place where shoppers could add to their crystal collection, peruse potential body art and even check out the occasional taxidermy. With the stay-at-home order in place, the future of this unique establishment remains unknown — yet Alynn is innovatively coming up with ways to supplement herself and accrue rent money so that the shop’s doors can reopen once the order is lifted. We caught up with this creative to find out about other forms of art she is offering to the public in the age of COVID-19, where she finds inspiration and how art is sometimes a tool for coping with stress and uncertainty.

Daily Camera: I can imagine tattoo artists are hit especially hard during this time. How have you been doing during this coronavirus pandemic?

Morgan Alynn: Yes, it has definitely been difficult. Having to close our doors without any notice was stressful, and not being certain when we can reopen, even more so. But we have had a really heartwarming response from our community, a lot of folks have reached out to help. It’s difficult not to be able to practice our craft, but I have been thankful of the people who have extended their kindness to us during this time.

DC: How does it feel to have to turn to visual art for your main source of income? In a sense, is it like getting back to your roots?

MA: I wouldn’t say it’s getting back to my roots so much, as I started tattooing when I was 17. I haven’t really experienced being a freelance artist professionally outside of tattoo. I do, however, feel like there is an opportunity for growth in my art during this time.

DC: Do you find that art for you is a great outlet for stress relief during this uncertain time?

MA: Yes and no, it really depends on my mood. Art can be therapeutic for sure, but I find myself feeling really uncreative when I’m upset or my mood is low. It has definitely been mixed, some days I am excited to create, and others, it seems daunting. When I do feel like making art, however, it has been a really positive tool in helping me cope.

DC: How has business on the Etsy shop been? Are you adding new pieces regularly? I’m assuming you’re up for commissions as well?

MA: Etsy has been good. We are excited that prints have been able to sell during this time. All of my artists have prints, stickers, tees or other artwork available, and I am working this week on getting more listed online to support all of our staff. As for commissions, each artist will make their own decision, but I have taken a few projects on and it has been great to have some feeling of normalcy in creating art for other people. Our prints list, Etsy page and artist list can be found on our shop Instagram page @the_cactus.coven.

DC: Lastly, you have such an intricate and unique style that also seems to be reminiscent of the work of Art Nouveau artists like Mucha. What would you say inspires you and have you been called to create anything specifically influenced by this time of health scares and social distancing?

MA: I am inspired by nature and the divine feminine because I feel that these things are often overlooked in modern society. The situation we are stuck in right now is deeply rooted in society and it has disrupted our daily lives so deeply. I find solace in the outside world right now, and despite the anxiety I feel about our situation, I also note the daffodils beginning to bloom and the songbirds returning. In terms of art I’m called to make, I am not yet certain, but I feel the urge to make some kind of reflective piece based on this experience.