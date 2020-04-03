Adams 12 announces there will be no in-person learning through end of school year in response to coronavirus

Two days after Gov. Jared Polis extended the statewide in-person school closure through April 30 as part of the state’s strategy to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, Adams 12 Five Star Schools on Friday announced schools will stay closed through the end of the school year and students will continue with remote learning.

Adams 12 is part of a coalition of 14 Denver area school districts that made the decision to stay closed. In a letter to the community, the 14 superintendents said there aren’t answers to when life can return to normal, requiring them to rely on their best judgement “ and place safety above all else.”

“What we do know is that, once the ‘stay at home’ orders are lifted, we will continue to have restrictions on social distancing and the size of group gatherings for at least several weeks, if not months,” they wrote in the letter. “Given the nature of a school environment (classrooms, passing periods, buses, playgrounds, etc.), these restrictions are not practical within the school setting. As such, there does not appear to be a viable way for us to convene traditional in-person learning this school year.”

With the extended closure, it’s becoming increasingly unlikely students across the state will go back to in-person classes before the end of the school year — something Polis also has said several times. Boulder Valley and St. Vrain Valley schools would only have three weeks left after April 30, with the last day of school set for May 21.

Polis in making his announcement on Wednesday also noted school districts will likely decide on their own to keep schools closed through the end of the school year.

Boulder Valley and St. Vrain Valley, so far, are all sticking with the April 30 timeline.

Adams 12 announced Wednesday it’s canceling proms, though the district officials remain open to a modified event if students return to school in May. Continuing to hold graduation ceremonies, according to a letter sent to high school parents, “may mean postponing to a later date in the spring or summer as well as pursuing more creative ways to celebrate this milestone.”

Boulder Valley previously canceled high school proms and announced this week it’s postponing high school graduation ceremonies in hopes of holding them in summer instead. St. Vrain Valley has yet to announce a decision about either.