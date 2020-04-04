GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder sees increase in business, vehicle break-ins in March amid coronavirus outbreak

A boarded up Volcom store and other closed businesses on an empty Pearl Street Mall on Thursday afternoon in Boulder. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Boulder police reported an increase in business and vehicle break-ins in the month of March, a spike police believe is due to a decrease in activity and foot traffic because of restrictions related to the spread of the new coronavirus.

Boulder police spokeswoman Laurie Ogden said the city recorded 23 burglaries at businesses over January and February, but 30 cases in March alone.

While Ogden said police have not deemed the incidents “looting,” the rise is believed to be due to an increase in opportunity with more and more businesses closing for the time being.

Gov. Jared Polis issued an order closing restaurants and bars on March 16 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. That was followed by stay-at-home orders by Boulder, Boulder County and then the state of Colorado that led to even more businesses shutting down.

“We have nothing that would be considered ‘looting,’ there is just more opportunity for burglaries because many businesses are closed,” Ogden said.

Ogden said there was also a slight increase in vehicle trespassing cases, with 74 in March after 39 in February and 52 in January.

Longmont police Sgt. Matt Cage said Longmont police actually saw a slight drop in business-related burglaries and only a slight increase in vehicle trespassing when looking at year-over-year data.

“We may know more with April’s trends as this moves forward,” Cage said.

Ogden said vehicle owners should remove valuable items from their vehicles and be sure to lock their doors.

She said business owners who are closed should also take precautions with their stores.

“Businesses should have their doors and windows locked and make sure security systems are working and monitored properly,” Ogden said.

