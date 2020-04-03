Broomfield’s Whistling Hare joins distilleries making hand sanitizer to address coronaviurs-caused shortages

Broomfield’s Whistling Hare Distillery has joined dozens of Colorado distillers in producing hand sanitizer.

A 4-ounce plastic bottle of sanitizer is being handed out with each purchase at Whistling Hare. The distillery also is sharing its sanitizer with law enforcement officers, fire departments and local health care professionals, who are at this point also first responders, Distillery Manager Sandy Harrison said.

For the past two weeks Harrison has immersed himself in figuring out how to make sanitzer in addition to the gin, bourbon and vodka the business continues to sell.

“At this point if a distillery has the ability, they’re doing it,” he said. “It’s the vast majority of us.”

Whistling Hare is producing sanitizer that has a 94.9% alcohol content using a recipe from the World Health Organization, Harrison said. Since the alcohol content is not 99%, he sanitizer can’t be sold, he said, but it can be given away. So far, Whistling Hare has given 40 bottles to the Westminster Police Department, 20 to the Boulder Police Department and has heard of nursing homes that are in need. Harrison’s wife works in hospital medicine and a number of her friends and associates are asking for bottles, too.

The distillery made about a dozen gallons of sanitizer using supplies it had on hand, Harrison said, and is now looking at potentially buying necessary ingredients from overseas since they are so difficult to find. Harrison said he looked into buying ethanol alcohol to make sanitizer with a higher alcohol concentration, but when speaking to suppliers, he learned there is at least a three-month backlog for orders from new customers.

PET plastic bottles, which are designed to store up to 100% ethyl alcohol, are likewise difficult to find, Harrison said, with distilleries collaborating with beauty supply chains and CBD companies to bottle sanitizer.

Spirit Hound Distillers was a leader in the state and jumped in early to start producing sanitizer, Harrison said. The Lyons distillery worked with outside organizations to produce and package hand sanitizer to for in-need communities. Its initial batch included 48 gallons, most of which were immediately donated.

Other distilleries, such as J&L Distilling Company in Boulder and Lafayette’s On Point Distillery, are transitioning to using their alcohol to produce hand sanitizer, too. bottles for $27 after tax, according to its website. “]

Whistling Hare Distillery is owned and operated by Sandy Rothe and his family. Colorado has been the home, or second home, for the family for more than 50 years, according to its website.

The tasting room is closed in compliance with the statewide mandate that restaurants and bars provide only takeout or delivery service, but Whistling Hare is still selling bottles of its spirits from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

“While we are closed for drinks, we are offering a 15% discount on all bottles because, well, we all have to get through this somehow and some folks don’t even have jobs anymore,” the company stated on the site.