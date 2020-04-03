GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Coronavirus delays Longmont’s annual…

News
Boulder Area news

Coronavirus delays Longmont’s annual Clean Up, Green Up program

By | jfryar@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Longmont has delayedthe start of its annual “Clean Up, Green Up” program until September. The program enlists volunteers to help remove trash from city parks and greenways.

The program, which normally occurs in April, helps “keep our community beautiful and trash free,” Longmont staff says on the program’s website, tinyurl.com/rxbo5ut.

The new dates for Clean Up, Green Up are Sept. 19 to Oct. 10.

Community groups, businesses, schools, neighborhoods, families, and individuals participate. Volunteers choose a neighborhood, a park, a trail, an open space or a street or alley to clean up, or the city’s Clean Up, Green Up coordinator can assign an area.

Officials said volunteers are also welcome to organize trash clean up events throughout the rest of the year — when coronavirus-related social-gathering restrictions are no longer in place — through the Keep Longmont Beautiful volunteer program. Details can be viewed at tinyurl.com/rf83vaw.

Individuals and groups can arrange to volunteer to participate in this fall’s Clean Up, Green Up program by contacting Lore Blattner, the program’s coordinator, at 303-651-8955.

John Fryar | City reporter

John Fryar has covered Longmont city government since 1983.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Contemporary Apartments With A Pool

    Make Ute Creek Apartments your new home! You’ll love the unbeatable location in a beautiful Longmont residential neighborhood with convenient...
  2. Organic Colorado CBD Tinctures

    Canna World Market takes the guesswork out of buying CBD. Enjoy unmatched customer experience from a caring and informed CBD...
  3. Niwot Vet Is Open

    Niwot Veterinary Clinic is following best practices during the Coronavirus crisis to protect you and your pet. We are minimizing...
  4. Fred Smith, Realtor

    Fred Smith knows real estate—especially the neighborhoods of southeast Denver, where he has lived for over 50 years. “I always...
  5. Time To Fill Your Fridge

    It’s time to fill your fridge and stay home! Your Butcher, Frank is open, with all the great meats and...