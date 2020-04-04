CU Boulder will refund housing deposits for students who moved out during coronavirus pandemic

The University of Colorado Boulder will refund $300 housing deposits to students who lived on campus and moved out at the request of campus leaders to slow the spread of the coronavirus, according to an email sent to students Friday.

The decision is an about-face from earlier this week, when CU Boulder Occupancy Management staff told parents that they would not receive their $300 housing deposit back because students had broken their contracts by moving out early and the residence halls were still open.

Thousands of students have moved out of their campus homes since mid-March, when Chancellor Phil DiStefano sent a letter to students asking them to leave if possible and return to their permanent homes with the goal of reducing the total number of people on campus and slowing the spread of the new coronavirus.

Along with the deposit, students will receive refunds for the days they did not live in the dorms and meals they did not eat on campus. Previously, the university had planned to credit the pro-rated room and board to student accounts rather than provide cash.

“We want to do what we can to support our students during all of the sudden changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Spokeswoman Melanie Marquez Parra said in a statement. “Our initial focus when we asked students to move out was on mitigating the spread of the virus and supporting the health and safety of our community. Since then, we’ve had more time to focus on the financial impacts. We are listening to the feedback from our students and families.”

Students can also apply the money to next year’s housing deposit, and as with normal residence hall check-outs, students will not receive their full housing deposit back if they damaged their rooms.

Longmont resident and CU Boulder parent Patricia Bedell said she was relieved to hear that CU Boulder was changing course.

Bedell had previously tried to get her daughter’s housing deposit refunded but was unsuccessful.

“I’m thankful that they did the right thing for all of the CU families,” she said.