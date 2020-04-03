GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Photos: Coronavirus Coverage Friday, April 03, 2020

  • Longmont Public Safety worker Chris Borchowiec, right, grabs a few cases of beer from employee Dominic Gambino at Avery Brewing Co. on Friday, April 03, 2020 in Boulder. Avery Brewing is giving free cases of beer to frontline workers in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic that is currently sweeping across the nation. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Anthony Vargas, left, and his girlfriend Cassandra Trujillo wait to cross the road in front of Coors Field on Friday, April 03, 2020 in Denver. The Colorado Rockies home openening game was scheduled for today, but was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping across the nation. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Leslie and Bill Pomeroy, of The East Simpson Coffee, Company in Lafayette load up orders for staff at the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • People wait in line for free beer while practicing social distancing at Avery Brewing Co. on Friday, April 03, 2020 in Boulder. Avery Brewing is giving free cases of beer to frontline workers in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic that is currently sweeping across the nation. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Avery Brewing Co. worker Dominic Gambino hands cases of beer to a woman on Friday, April 03, 2020 in Boulder. Avery Brewing is giving free cases of beer to frontline workers in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic that is currently sweeping across the nation. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • A photo of Colorado Rockies players Nolan Arenado and Charlie Blackmon, left, and a D.J. Lemahieu bobblehead sit on a statue in front of and empty Coors Field on Friday, April 03, 2020 in Denver. The Colorado Rockies home openening game was scheduled for today, but was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping across the nation. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Bridger Tomlin, of Boulder, runs up Flagstaff Road while exercising in the fresh snow on Friday, April 03, 2020 in Boulder. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • The Boulder County Public Health office on Friday, April 03, 2020 in Boulder. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Avery Brewing Co. employee Kyle Miller places cases of beer on a table for pickup on Friday, April 03, 2020 in Boulder. Avery Brewing is giving free cases of beer to frontline workers in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic that is currently sweeping across the nation. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Lisa Steeves, RN with UCHealth, grabs a free case of beer on Friday, April 03, 2020 in Boulder. Avery Brewing Co. is giving free cases of beer to frontline workers in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic that is currently sweeping across the nation. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Jenna Fieser, of FirstLight Home Care in Lafayette, puts together COVID-19 kits for her clients and workers. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • The Post in Lafayette has pick up and delivery for their food and drink. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Boulder Community Health nurse Bev McClary, RN, loads cases of beer into her car at Avery Brewing Co. on Friday, April 03, 2020 in Boulder. Avery Brewing is giving free cases of beer to frontline workers in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic that is currently sweeping across the nation. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • A COVID-19 warning/information sign on the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

By | jpapasso@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Jeremy Papasso | Photographer

Jeremy Papasso is a photographer for the Boulder Daily Camera, Longmont Times-Call and Broomfiled Enterprise
