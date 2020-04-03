Warmer temperatures expected over the weekend in Boulder

Boulder should see things warm up today and over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 41 and an overnight low of 26.
Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 57 and an overnight low of 35.
Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 66 and an overnight low of 39.
