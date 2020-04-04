Zoom intruders disrupt CU Boulder classes

The sudden spike in people using video conferencing for education, work and staying connected amid the coronavirus has given rise to a less friendly trend — Zoombombing.

Bad actors invade calls on Zoom, a video conferencing program, and do whatever they can to cause chaos, often using profanity, racial slurs and pornography.

University of Colorado Boulder’s Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance received seven reports this week of inappropriate content being posted in Zoom class meetings, said Spokeswoman Melanie Marquez Parra.

One of those disruptions happened Tuesday, according to the The CU Independent, when multiple people entered an online endocrinology lecture and started posting racial slurs and pornographic images on the Zoom feed. The class ended a minute later.

Campus leaders do not believe disruptors in any of the cases are affiliated with CU Boulder, Parra said. After each incident, professors and staff were given resources to increase the security of their Zoom classes, support resources for students and staff impacted by the experience and resources to report potential criminal activity to the CU Police Department.

The virtual invaders are not currently being investigated by the CU Police Department, according to spokesman Scott Pribble.

Officers would investigate “if the actions were criminal,” Pribble said. “Words could become criminal if someone feels that their safety is threatened by those words.”

Zoom has been a critical platform for CU Boulder as the campus moved to online-only education in March to slow the spread of coronavirus, said Duncan McBogg, classroom support manager with the Office of Information Technology.

All of the Zoombombing cases at CU Boulder have been “cases of opportunity,” McBogg said, because the virtual meetings were open to the public or links to the meeting were posted on public-facing websites or social media.

IT staff are working with faculty members and instructors to secure their virtual lectures and meetings with students, McBogg said, and the office has added extra security measures so that only people affiliated with CU Boulder can join a campus Zoom meeting.

“Zoom is doing everything they can to be transparent about their issues and what they can do, and we are holding Zoom accountable for the security of their product and partnering with them to make sure we understand those security measures,” McBogg said.

CU Boulder in March switched all classes to online-only over the course of a few days, nearly tripling the number of online education users, McBogg said.

The campus had 12,000 users at the beginning of March and nearly 35,000 by the end, McBogg said. CU Boulder clocked 2.5 million online meeting minutes in February and 16 million in March.

“Under the circumstances I do think we’ve met the challenge, though we have had some bumps in the road,” McBogg said.

Students, faculty and instructors have reported mostly positive experiences with the switch to all online learning, though a few students have struggled with the sudden upheaval in their education.

“We know this is a very sudden change and we want to support our faculty, staff and students as much as possible so they can succeed under these circumstances,” McBogg said.