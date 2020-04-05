20 acres of vegetation catches fire at Broomfield Commons Park

Around 20 acres of open land and vegetation caught fire at Broomfield Commons Park Saturday evening.

According to Ross Riley, a captain with North Metro Fire Rescue, the fire was reported before 5:30 p.m and took place near East 10th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

He added that no structures were threatened or lost during the blaze and that firefighters were able to keep it away from fence lines and bridges. He said at around 6:15 p.m. firefighters were still on the scene and at least one firetruck would be for several hours to monitor the area.

Riley said that the cause of the blaze is under investigation and has not yet been determined.