Long-term care resident is Boulder County’s third coronavirus fatality

Public Health officials announced Saturday that a resident of a Boulder County long-term care facility has died due to complications from the coronavirus.

According to a Saturday news release from Boulder County Public Health, the person, who was in their 90s, is the third Boulder County fatality linked to the disease.

“Sadly, COVID-19 has taken the life of another member of our Boulder County community. Let’s do all we can to slow the spread of this insidious virus to prevent the loss of more of our beloved family, friends, and neighbors,” Jeff Zayach, Boulder County Public Health director, said in the release. “We can do this. It’s not too late. Please take as many precautions as you can.

“Stay home, keep away from others, cover your nose and mouth when out of the house, wash your hands, clean and disinfect, and you will help save lives.”

Health officials had previously reported that four long-term care facilities in Boulder County had outbreaks — a number that is now up to 10 according to county numbers current through Friday.

On Wednesday county officials revealed that three residents of The Bridge at Longmont tested positive and were hospitalized, while two residents of the Frasier seniors residential facility in Boulder and one resident of Balfour Retirement Community Skilled Nursing in Louisville tested positive and recovered.

Chana Goussetis, spokesperson for Boulder County Public Health, also told the Camera earlier this week that three people who live or work at Boulder Manor in Boulder had also tested positive for COVID-19.

There are now 19 staff or residents at long-term care facilities who have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to county numbers through Friday.

To be consistent with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Boulder County Public Health is considering even one case in a long-term care facility to be an “outbreak,” given the severe risk to residents.

Goussetis said Saturday that the agency was not able to reveal at which long-term care facility the county’s third person to die from the coronavirus had lived.

“While no visitors have been permitted at long-term care facilities since March 13, we urge anyone coming into these communities for work or to deliver needed items to wear a mask, perform excellent hand hygiene, and stay away if they are ill.” said Gina Bare, Boulder County Public Health’s COVID-19 response infection control branch manager, in the release.

“We are working closely with our long-term care partners to make sure they have the supplies they need, including CDC guidance for the extended use of supplies.”

The CDPHE reported 15 new deaths from the coronavirus Saturday, based on data available through Friday, bringing the state’s total to at least 126. The agency also reported nearly 400 new cases across 54 counties for a total of 4,565, with 875 people hospitalized.

In Boulder County, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 159 from 150, according to numbers available through Friday from the county health department.

All numbers from both the county and the state are believed to provide an incomplete picture of COVID-19’s true toll, due to a lack of access to testing, and a lag time in test results being returned and tallied.