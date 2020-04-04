GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

News
Boulder Area news

Louisville Street Faire band lineup announcement postponed until May 1 amid coronavirus pandemic

Samantha Fish performs at the Louisville Street Faire last year. Fish will play the music sereis again on Aug. 9. (Sue Norris/Courtesy)
The Louisville Downtown Business Association has delayed announcing the band lineup for Louisville Street Faire because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The schedule could be announced May 1, according to the association’s newsletter. The Street Faire is scheduled for June 19 and 26, July 10, 17, 24 and 31, and Aug. 7 and 14.

The Street Faire each year features bands at Steinbaugh Pavilion on eight Friday nights. Along with the music, it also includes food, drinks, children’s activities and arts and crafts.

Bands in 2019 included Samantha Fish with The Still Tide, The Burrough with Mama Magnolia, and Charlie Musselwhite with AJ Fullerton.

The annual summer event is presented to the Louisville Downtown Business Association with support from the city.

“Of course, no one has a crystal ball to say for sure how and when the COVID-19 outbreak will dissipate,” the association stated in the newsletter. “We can’t know for sure whether we will be able, or allowed, to hold the Faire, or whether or not we will be able to hold to the current schedule.”

The newsletter also states there could be questions as to whether certain bands will be available.

Kristina Pritchett

