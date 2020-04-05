April Nature Almanac: Red-faced birdwatchers admit to being fooled

Tom Wilderding started a thread labeled “Overeager” on Cobirds, the Colorado Field Ornithologist’s website, last January when he wrote about taking 100 photos of a rare yellow-billed loon, a large water bird.

Later when he zoomed the images, he discovered a tiny (and common) pied-billed grebe.

He hit a nerve with that one. Everyone had stories to tell of their worst mis-identifications. Joe Roller added his story of mistaking a German shepherd for a brown pelican and said that even Roger Tory Peterson (of Peterson field guide fame) sometimes made a wrong call. One winter on a Bronx shoreline he called out “Mountain bluebird!” It was a half-buried Bromo-Seltzer bottle.

The legendary Peterson was also fooled by Boulder’s own legendary botanist Bill Weber who, as a teenager, started a bird club in the Bronx. One club member consistently saw birds no one else saw.

So, on a 1937 Christmas bird count Bill and his cronies placed a carved and painted dovekie, a small seabird that seldom ventures inland, in a lake to fool the guy whose sightings were suspect. Not only did the guy fall for the decoy, but so did Peterson. For two hours, a skeptical Peterson watched for the bird to move.

Then the waves cooperated. The bird “moved” its neck. And Peterson affirmed: “Dovekie.”

Robert Righter, one of Colorado’s most illustrious ornithologists, also goofed when he was a beginner as he recently reported to the newsletter of the Denver Field Ornithologists. Looking out the window of a Denver high-rise, he saw a flock of falcon-like birds.

In great excitement, he phoned the rare bird alert to report “a flock of 20 peregrine falcons, circling around the parking lot.” Turns out, they were pigeons. That’s a mistake that brings comfort to all of us who confuse a falcon and a dove, vastly different birds that can look surprisingly similar in flight.

Years ago, the authors of this column were on a quest for a snowy owl.

Staring at a far-away white blob, Ruth Carol, who once identified a floating beer bottle as a cinnamon teal, insisted, “It’s just a piece of Styrofoam.” Steve, who once identified the sound of a chuffing cow as a black-chinned hummingbird, focused his scope. And there on the snow sat an honest-to-goodness snowy owl.

“Clorox bottles hiding in corn stubble in mid-winter can closely resemble snowy owls . . .Trust me,” wrote Sebastian Patti. Leon Bright replied, “So do upside-down plastic bags.”

Charlie Chase was at a raptor conference with about 15 other experts who parsed out the details of a golden eagle perched on a rock face half a mile away. “You can see that same eagle today as it has not moved since that day in 1980,” he wrote.

“Cobirds is chock full of serious bird reports, so it’s refreshing to find one like Tom’s that screams ‘Beware! I goofed! So can you!’” Joe Roller concluded.

Perhaps the moral of this column is that bird watching is fun. Don’t be afraid to get out and call a hawk a handsaw.

Other April Events

Pasqueflowers, spring beauties, chiming bells, mustards, milkvetches, and wild plums bloom in the foothills attracting early butterflies such as Julia orangetips, cabbage whites, and spring azures.

Burrowing owls, turkey vultures, and broad-tailed hummingbirds return from the south.

Painted turtles emerge from their winter torpor in the mud and bask on logs at Sawhill and other local ponds.

Ruth Carol Cushman and Stephen Jones are authors of “Wild Boulder County” and “The North American Prairie.”