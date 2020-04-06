Boulder County announces fourth coronavirus fatality

Public Health officials announced Sunday that a fourth person in Boulder County has died due to complications from the coronavirus.

The person’s age wasn’t immediately available, but they did have underlying medical conditions, according to Boulder County Public Health officials.

The number of Boulder County coronavirus cases on Sunday rose by one, to a total of 160, according to numbers from the county health department. Investigations have led health officials to believe another 19 who were not tested had it, while 26 other possible cases are under investigation.

So far, 75 Boulder County residents who have tested positive have recovered. The average age of those who have tested positive or are categorized as “probable” has increased slightly to 50 years old.

“We urge everyone to stay home as much as possible this next two weeks,” said Boulder County Public Health spokeswoman Chana Goussetis.

On Saturday, public health officials announced the third Boulder County death due to complications from the coronavirus. The person, who was in their 90s, was a resident of a Boulder County long-term care facility.

There are now 19 staff or residents at long-term care facilities who have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to county numbers through Friday.

Public Health officials said the agency is not able to reveal at which long-term care facility the county’s third person to die from the coronavirus had lived.

State health officials reported 14 new deaths from the coronavirus Saturday, bringing the state’s total to at least 140. State health officials also reported a total of 4,950 confirmed cases in 54 counties, with 924 people hospitalized.

Statewide, cases have been reported at 37 nursing homes and other residential health facilities.

All numbers from both the county and the state are believed to provide an incomplete picture of COVID-19’s true toll, due to a lack of access to testing, and a lag time in test results being returned and tallied.