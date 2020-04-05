Boulder, Weld County home care agencies take additional precautions to protect those who depend on them

Home care workers are among those who remain on the front lines during the new coronavirus pandemic.

Every day, they assist the elderly and disabled with critical tasks such as cooking meals and picking up their medications, and provide them with human contact at a time when their family likely can’t visit. As the highly infectious disease continues to spread, Boulder County home care agencies have had to adapt, taking special precautions to assure the safety of those who depend on them and providing employees with items that have become scarce on store shelves.

Jenna Fieser’s home care workers have dedicated time every day on the job to wiping down door knobs and other surfaces, changing clothes between visits and washing their hands every 15 minutes — all in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus. Fieser is the executive director of FirstLight Home Care in Lafayette, a non-medical home care agency. The measures are among new efforts Fieser has made to protect clients and caregivers that align with directives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

One of the biggest challenges Fieser said she has encountered during the pandemic is helping the roughly 87 clients served out of the Lafayette office feel comfortable with having someone come into their home. The concerns come at a time when the Boulder County Public Health Department has declared a communitywide spread of the illness, meaning people should assume anyone has the coronavirus, even if they’re not exhibiting symptoms.

“Most of the people we assist with have a compromised immune system in some way shape or form, whether they are elderly or have MS or some sort of illness,” Fieser said. “While they still need care, they are struggling with the idea of letting people into their homes.”

Care workers have expressed similar fears, especially with their jobs requiring them to make frequent trips to public places like the grocery store, Fieser said.

After Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency on March 10, Fieser instituted the additional safety measures in an effort to address the concerns of clients and home care workers alike. Communicating these steps has also been key, Fieser said. FirstLight contacted every client via phone and email so they were aware of what home care workers were doing to keep them safe.

Monica Londono is the manager and owner of Seniors Helping Seniors in Johnstown, also a non-medical home care agency. Londono said she has taken similar measures, and like Fieser, also is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to protect her roughly 60 clients across Boulder and Weld counties.

Londono said her home care workers are required to call and check in at each job and they must answer a series of questions about whether they have washed their hands, changed clothes before visiting the client and observed the person they’re caring for to see if they have any symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.

At FirstLight Home Care and Seniors Helping Seniors, home care workers visit between one and three homes per day. Even with the extra precautions, some people are still fearful. Londono said 45% of her clients have put their service on hold out of concerns over the spread of the virus. Fieser said 26 of her clients also suspended services. Both Londono and Fieser said as of last week, none of their clients had tested positive for the virus.

With a scarcity in masks and hand sanitizer, both Londono and Fieser have taken steps to make sure they can provide these items and other personal personal protective equipment to their employees.

“We are asking that caregivers and clients provide what they can,” Fieser said. “We are providing everything we can; it’s a community effort to get us through this time. I have asked people to reach out to our office if they run low on needed items to provide care. I go to the store daily to look for supplies, our management team in both offices, caregivers, and our friends and family are keeping an eye out when they are out at the stores or online.”

When she couldn’t find hand sanitizer anymore, Fieser started reaching out to local distilleries to get ingredients to make her own. Longtucky Spirits in Longmont donated a gallon of ethanol to Fieser to make hand sanitizer and disinfectant, and Jo-Ann Stores donated fabric to make face masks. Fieser is following World Health Organization recommendations to make the hand sanitizer and researching mask designs.

Londono said she will be receiving donated face shields for every one of her workers. The face shields are being provided by the son of one of Londono’s clients. Londono hopes to see them arrive within the next week. Some of her home care workers who can sew have been making cloth masks for their fellow employees. She emphasized that N95 masks, a close-fitting face piece with a filter, should be left for medical workers and that cloth masks do serve as a measure of protection for workers in the home care field.

Fieser said her agency put together personal protective equipment packs to provide to clients and workers. The packs include disposable masks, disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer and spray disinfectant — enough to last several days. More supplies can be requested when they run out. The packs were distributed last week. On Friday, Fieser even gave one to the mailman.

Mental health is another aspect of care family members should think about during the pandemic, Londono said.

“Call your loved one, because the isolation is heavy on a lot of the seniors, and don’t talk about COVID-19,” Londono said. “Ask them about their day or what they have been doing to keep busy.”

Londono and Fieser asked people to help home care agencies by following the governor’s stay-at-home order, which asks people only to leave their residence for necessities.

With new challenges cropping up every day, Londono expressed gratitude for her fleet of home care workers and the services they provide.

“One of the things that I really love about caregivers is their compassion,” Londono said. “For a family to know that they can count on us, really means a lot.”

Fieser echoed those sentiments.

“We serve a great community and we are all working together to keep each other safe,” she said.