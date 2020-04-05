GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Authorities locate, detain two teenagers after escape from Mount View Youth Services Center, carjacking

Authorities say they located Emilio Domingues and Eduardo Ruelas, both 17, after they assaulted a staff member and escaped Saturday

By | sbradbury@denverpost.com and | mschubert@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
Two teenagers were detained after escaping from Mount View Youth Services Center on Saturday night and allegedly committing a carjacking early Sunday morning that ended with a crash in Denver’s Barnum neighborhood, authorities said.

Police were searching for Emilio Domingues and Eduardo Ruelas, both 17, who assaulted a staff member and escaped the center at 7862 Mansfield Parkway around 8 p.m. Saturday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s spokesman Mike Taplin said.

Lakewood police located a vehicle reportedly taken in a carjacking early Sunday morning and attempted to stop it, according to a news release. A chase ensued into west Denver before the vehicle crashed in the area of West Fifth Avenue and Newton Street.

The two teens fled from the vehicle following the crash and were arrested shortly afterward by members of the Lakewood and Denver police departments, according to the release. Nobody was injured in the incident.

The Mount View Youth Services staff member allegedly assaulted by the two teens was treated at a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, Taplin said. Taplin believed the pair, both of whom were being held on felony charges, escaped by jumping a fence. They were wearing uniforms but authorities believed they changed clothes.

Domingues previously escaped Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center in May 2019 and was recaptured after a day. At the time, authorities described Domingues, whose name they spelled “Dominguez,” as a violent sex offender with gang ties.

After he was caught in 2019, authorities said Domingues would be booked into the Mount View Youth Services Center on charges of reckless driving, felony eluding, criminal mischief and escape.

