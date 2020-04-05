GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Nederland volunteer network springs up amid coronavirus pandemic

Barry Lee, with the Nederland Volunteer Network, delivers eggs, hand sanitizer and other supplies to an elderly resident on Thursday, April 02, 2020 in Nederland, Colo. The volunteer network works together to deliver supplies to local elderly residents in response to the current coronavirus pandemic sweeping across the nation. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
Dozens of people in Nederland and neighboring communities have banded together to deliver groceries, pick up prescriptions and run errands for neighbors who are in isolation or quarantine during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

While coming together in a crisis is normal for the mountain communities, the sustained, organized effort to support vulnerable members of the community is new, said organizer Claudia Schauffler.

Barry Lee, with the Nederland Volunteer Network, delivers eggs to Nederland mayor Kristopher Larson at his home on Thursday, April 02, 2020 in Nederland, Colo.(Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

Approximately 70 people have volunteered to go shopping, deliver firewood or just make phone calls to check up on people who are alone, Schauffler said. One volunteer is helping people sign up for unemployment.

“It’s actually been a pretty incredible experience,” she said. “We’ve done this before with floods but not to this extent. This is ongoing.”

Schauffler estimates approximately 40 individuals and families are being served by volunteers.

Barry Lee was already running errands for his neighbors when he was contacted by Schauffler.

“I guess I was already doing some things that were back and forth from down below to keep as many people from going in and out of the stores as possible,” Lee said. “When I started working more with Claudia, we started coordinating more prescription pickup and it opened up to anyone who needed help.”

Helping your community is just a part of living in the mountains, Lee said. You might live a few miles from your nearest neighbor, raise your own chickens and be relatively self-sustainable, but when a crisis arrives, the community comes together, he said.

“Everyone in the area is pretty rugged and independent but always willing to reach out and help others, whether it’s up here or down below,” Lee said.

Schauffler was hired by Nederland Community Presbyterian Church to organize the volunteer network for the next month or longer, if needed. She also connects people with food banks and other social services. If the need is beyond what volunteers can handle, Schauffler finds the right agency to help.

“People are overwhelmed by the pandemic,” Schauffler said.  “We have one young woman who recently had brain surgery, she has young children, and in her case it helps her and her family from going out at all.”

Schauffler also is considered a high risk for contracting COVID-19, so she doesn’t see much of the volunteers who are keeping their communities running.

“It’s the volunteers who are out there that are making this happen,” she said. “I kept telling them, ‘Don’t burn out,’ but they’re so excited to be able to do something to help their community.”

Nederland Mayor Kris Larsen said it reminds him how proud he is to be a part of his community.

“As everyone started to understand the seriousness of this pandemic, we had people coming out of the woodwork wanting to help,” Larsen said. “It’s been wonderful to see how quickly it’s come together and how quickly it’s grown.”

Katie Langford

